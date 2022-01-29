Dear bills, this is how much Tuscan families could pay for electricity and gas in 2022

Florence, January 28, 2022 – This year, Tuscan families could pay on average for electricity and gas well 3 thousand euros, the 77 percent more than in 2021. This is what he estimates Facile.it, which reports that last year the cost of electricity and gas bills skyrocketed even in Tuscany, where families spent, on average, 1,686 euros, 26 percent more than in 2020.

“Looking at the price of bills in Italy over the last 15 years, tariffs have never been so high and some signs lead us to think that the picture could remain critical at least for the first half of the year, if not more, ”he explains Silvia Rossi, business unit director gas & power of Facile.it. “If the situation does not return to normal, after the measures in favor of companies – he continues – a new intervention of the Government in support of families. One saving strategy remains to consider switching to free market; looking at the best rates available online, the switch could save up to 22 percent for gas and even 38 per cent forelectric energy“.







