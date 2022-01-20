Dear bills, without an intervention you risk the blocking of companies: the alarm of Confindustria

Dear bills, without an intervention as soon as possible you risk a block temporary of businesses. Many businesses, in fact, are planning temporary closure periods, because producing is no longer convenient: Confindustria is giving the alarm.

What are the measures of the Government against increases on gas and electricity bills? The various solutions will be part of the decree under discussion at the Council of Ministers scheduled for today 20 January 2022. The provision will consist of a series of aid, not only in the form of refreshments (therefore non-repayable contributions and flat-rate bonuses) but also interventions on price increases.

In total, the new decree should allocate around 4 billion for measures against increases in bills, which are in addition to what is allocated by the 2022 Budget Law. Let’s see what interventions are being studied to try to stem the constant increases in bills.

Not only households, but also businesses are particularly attentive to the subject and are anxiously awaiting a solution to the sting on energy prices. The note from the Confindustria Study Center of 17 January examines how the increases in gas and electricity risk blocking businesses, so much so that many businesses are planning temporary closure periods.

This situation is due to a number of factors, including theincrease in the prices of raw materials on international markets: oil + 13% in December 2021 compared to the end of 2019, copper + 57%, cotton + 58%. The natural gas in Europe it increased by + 723%, a surge that has moved on the price of electricity in Italy. Consequently, the energy costs of industrial companies have also increased: 37 billion expected in 2022, while in 2019 they were only 8.

According to Confindustria, it is possible to act on several fronts:

intervening on the fiscal and parafiscal components of the electricity and gas bill;

increasing national gas production and rebalancing foreign supplies;

reforming the electricity market.

Bills, the government measures against increases for families and businesses

According to the advances of the Sole24Ore, yesterday 19 January there was a meeting of about three hours between Prime Minister Draghi and ministers Giorgetti, Franco and Cingolani precisely to discuss the package of measures against the expensive bills (discussion that will continue also during the Council of Ministers).

The strategy outlined during the meeting should include a provision of about one and a half billion euros, which would arise from the proceeds of CO2 auctions and from securitization of certain system charges which are worth 2.5 billion.

In total, therefore, they would be allocated four billion without making deviations from the deficit.

The hypothesis of intervening by taxing the extra-profits of energy companies is complicated to develop and therefore postponed.