Dear Brooklyn Peltz Beckham: Did you know that being a baby of nepotism doesn’t mean you have to be insufferable?







Speaking of nepo babies (or babies of nepotism), because everyone is one these days, meet Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. Now, in case you don’t know the term, nepo babies are the children of people who are rich, famous or have great influence; and Peltz Beckham, son of sports superstar David and Spice Girl Victoria, is a prime example. The young Brooklyn has been trying to find his professional calling for several years, always in the public eye. At 16, he had a brief stint as a professional footballer (the fact that his father is none other than David Beckham was a mere coincidence). He had a brief stint as a model. Then came the fleeting days when Brooklyn studied photography at New York’s Parsons School of Design. He published (of course) a “curated” book of his favorite photos, produced by a major publisher in 2017, titled What I See. One of the photos included was the blurred silhouette of an elephant next to the words: “Elephants in Kenya: so difficult to photograph, but incredible to see.”

But those were mere hobbies, proof of what Brooklyn’s real and true calling is: cooking. Like any budding chef, Beckham’s eldest son has a popular series on social media. “Cookin’ with Brooklyn” has a staff of 62 to help B make sandwiches and the like. Even though the show has been criticized, perhaps because Brooklyn seems like a terrible cook, his confidence remains unshakeable.

Just this week, producer Daniel Mac spotted the young man driving his $1.2 million MacLaren P1 down Los Angeles’ main drag, Rodeo Drive. The host of “What Do You Do for a Living?” [¿A qué te dedicas?] TikTok asked Brooklyn that very question, clearly implying that Brooklyn’s ship was awesome and that he wanted to know how he made the kind of money to pay for it. Peltz Beckham’s proud response was: “I’m a chef.” Some people in the comments pointed out that he didn’t seem to get the point.

In addition to Brooklyn’s talents in the kitchen, he and his wife (actress and heiress Nicola Peltz) are apparently responsible for an entirely new phenomenon: surname combining (hyphenated last names). While most might argue this isn’t original, Brooklyn is convinced that “Peltz Beckham” is the product of his endlessly creative mind. Combined Surnames: So hard to find, but amazing to see.

Eager to get my rags out in the sun, I’ll share that my son, who doesn’t have a combined name, is also a chef at a restaurant outside of Philly. Patrick drives an “old” Kia that’s worth maybe $12,000, and by the standard of the average cook’s car, he’s right up there. It turns out that one does not enter this field for riches and glory. Chefs sacrifice countless hours in stifling restaurant kitchens, wearing their burns and knife cuts as badges of honor. It’s hard to imagine Brooklyn actually taking any of the steps necessary to climb the culinary ranks; chances are the next time we turn the calendar page we’ll see him trying another profession.

Other examples of children who got a “little” push from their celebrity parents include Dakota Johnson, Zoë Kravitz, Maud Apatow and Jaden Smith. It is both honest and refreshing when some of them confess their lives of privilege and influence. Filmmaker Destry Spielberg herself (daughter of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw) says so: “I admit that I was born with privilege! I am fully aware of it! My mission is to bring new talent to the industry and provide opportunities for artists of all backgrounds. No one should be left out because of the connections they don’t have.” Destry is using her platform to spotlight those who don’t come from a family with a superstar director.

Gen Z largely views nepo babies philosophically. Young people today seem to have accepted that, rightly or wrongly, some are born with great advantages in the world. Actress Jess Elgene, quoted in New York Times, has a message for the privileged: “Just say: ‘Yes, I am the son of a celebrity and I am very grateful for the opportunities that you have obviously given me.’ So no problem. I think what bothers me is when there is a denial of that situational difference: the sheer look of hard work.”

So, Brooklyn, I wish you the best in all your future endeavors. And I’m sure you put effort into what you do. But please stop pretending you’re a typical young adult, or that having famous parents doesn’t help. Acting like you’re a random person insults the vast majority of young chefs, photographers and soccer players who do have a hard time achieving their goals. Acknowledge your extreme good fortune, work hard and humbly, and give back to the world. Then you will truly be a success.