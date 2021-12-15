Dear Child Jesus, I would like a machine gun for Christmas. With lots of ammunition

The war on Christmas, la War of Christmas, it is a longstanding thing. Old, in many respects, as the history of the United States of America, considering that the first to declare it – convinced as they were that every celebration of the Nativity of Christ was in contrast with the dictates of the Bible – were precisely those Puritan pilgrims which, at the dawn of the seventeenth century, disembarked from Mayflower along the coasts of what would later become the Massachussetts. Sensitive to their requests, in 1642, king Charles I abolished by royal decree any celebration that, close to December 25, was not in the form of pure meditation and prayer. And only at the end of the century, with the re-legalization of the Christmas revelry, did it come, so to speak, to an armistice.

Silent for over three centuries, but always active under the ashes of a rapid expansion of the secular-commercial-partying values ​​of the celebrations, the conflict nevertheless forcefully re-emerged around the year 2010, thanks above all to the daring of a brave leader who – ipse dixit – was, in his struggle, directly inspired by the Holy Spirit. Her name was Bill O’Reilly, at the time perhaps the most listened to and furious preacher of Fox News, the media creature of Rupert Murdoch who, already in those years, was the guiding network and the sounding board of the US right. Target of O’Reilly’s arrows, host of a daily television column with the unequivocal title: “Christmas under siege”, Christmas under siege, were two linked words – “Happy Holidays”, happy holidays – which, in their very familiar and apparent innocence, actually revealed, in contrast to the classic “Merry Christmas”, Merry Christmas, the satanic plot with which the “liberal” elites aimed to de-Christianize the most Christian of holidays.

This war ended – and concluded with a complete triumph of “the good guys”, of the good guys, as Bill O’Reilly himself solemnly declared – in November 2016, when, unexpectedly winning the presidential elections, Donald Trump he has finally returned his usurped birthday party to Jesus of Nazareth. Not for this, however, the US right has decided to lay down its arms. Indeed, precisely for this reason the weapons have – and in a far from metaphorical sense – even more enthusiastically contested.

Won the war “of” Christmas, in fact, the US right (now notoriously reduced, rattrappitasi one would say, in “Trump cult” party) seems to have decided to bring, as proof of the victory, the war “in” Christmas. As? By decorating these holidays finally “re-Christianized” with those that have always been the most obvious symbol of every war. Precisely: the weapons. Heavy weapons, lethal weapons. Weapons for everyone and, in particular, for those who have always been the first recipients of Christmas celebrations: the children.

To have a clear idea of ​​this warlike transfiguration, it is very useful to take a look at the christmas Cards who, in these days before, are distributing, via Twitter, two eminent Republican congressmen: Thomas Massie, representative of Kentucky, e Lauren Boebert, representative of Colorado. In both cases, the attached photos (click here And here to see them) portray, against the backdrop of a richly decorated Christmas tree, the whole family of the two honorable members of the Chamber. Everyone – fathers, mothers and children – smiles happily. And all flaunting a very Christian joy they embrace weapons of war. In the case of Massie (who, like a good head of the family, holds a kind of cannon), the greetings are accompanied by a nice request to Santa Claus: “Please Santa, bring ammo”please Santa bring us ammunition“.

However, I had to choose, between the two postcards, the most uplifting and moving, the more in tune with this re-Christianized Christmas, without hesitation I would point to Lauren Boebert’s. And this for a simple and very Christmas reason: the congresswoman’s children in arms they are all clearly minors. Children, in fact. Children with weapons that finally – put aside the old molasses “Letters to the Child Jesus” – ask as a gift what they need to use them: bullets. And not only. To make the message even clearer, indeed brighter and more tender, in this case there is its “timing”, a coincidence that gives those wishes, in effect, a complete meaning. Only a few days earlier, in fact, in the Oxford High School of Oakland, Michigan, a boy of 15 years he had slaughtered his companions, using a weapon that, just as a Christmas present, had been given to him by his parents …

Someone will ask, at this point, how much of the US right Massie and Boebert represent. And it is once again the political news to provide an answer. Just a few days ago, another Republican congressman, Paul Gosar, a representative of Arizona, had spread, again via social media, an “anime” representation of himself intent on murdering Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic deputy. A cheerful message, this, which Boebert herself had immediately echoed in a video released on Twitter, accusing Ilhan Omar, another Democratic MP, of being one Islamic terrorist (“Better not to go up in the elevator with her if she is carrying a backpack”).

The next day, the leadership of the Republican Party gathered in a hurry. To deplore Gosar and Boebert’s tweets? No, to censor, with words of fire, together with Boebert and Gosar, the behavior of the 13 Republicans who had voted in favor of the infrastructure bill proposed by the Democrats.

Gosar, Boebert, Massie are, today, in the shadow of Trump, the Republican Party: an anti-democratic, violent and armed movement. And their Christmas wishes are, on balance, a glimpse into the future of America. Fifth: kill. Shoot and reload. Shoot again. And then ask Santa for new ammunition …