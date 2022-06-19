Dear dad: this is how celebrities congratulate Father’s Day on their social networks | People

Every third Sunday in June, the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, France, India, and dozens of other countries celebrate Father’s Day. Although in Spain, Italy or Portugal this day is marked on the calendar on March 19, coinciding with Saint Joseph, June is the most popular date around the world to honor parents. So this June 19 there are many celebrities who have taken the opportunity to publish a show of love and public gratitude to their parents on their social networks. And humorous messages have not been lacking either.

William of England has shared on the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very familiar photo in the company of his three children, princes Jorge, Carlota and Luis, the latter smiling on his shoulders. The photo was taken during a private family getaway last fall to Jordan, and from that same trip it is the image they used for their latest Christmas Christmas. His father, Prince Charles, has wanted to congratulate everyone on this day by pulling the family album by publishing three photos on the same social network: in the first he appears with his father, the Duke of Edinburgh (who died in April 2021), in a black and white image; in the second, the protagonist is his wife Camila Parker Bowles with her father, in an image of her wedding day with the heir to the British throne, and in the third, Carlos appears with his sons Guillermo and Enrique in a very staff when they were little.

“Happy Father’s Day to my two amazing dads,” David Beckham wrote on his Instagram account, accompanying the message with two photos: one with his own father and the other with his father-in-law. His wife, Victoria Beckham, has followed the same pattern. “Happy Father’s Day to my favorite drinking partner! We all love you so much” (happy father’s day to my favorite drinking partner. We all love you very much), the British designer has published for her part. A publication that she has followed another with an acknowledgment of her husband, with photos of her with her four children (Romeo has also done the same with her father). The also designer Stella McCartey has wanted to celebrate her father, the singer Paul McCartney, in her networks. If she already shared with her followers some images of the former Beatle’s birthday celebration, who blew out 80 candles this Saturday, this Sunday she wanted to congratulate him on the day as well. “What a way to grow… I am proud to have swam the fastest and to have landed with the best father a girl could wish for. Thank you for always being there and filling my heart with song, laughter and love.”

Kris Jenner, mother and manager of the sisters of the Kardashian clan; Colombian singer J Balvin (who celebrates his first Father’s Day with his son, Rio, born in July 2021); Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato congratulating her husband, singer Michael Bublé; British television chef Gordon Ramsay, actresses Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kate Hudson and Lily Collins… These are some of the congratulations that celebrities have wanted to publicly dedicate to their parents (or those of their children), sharing at the same time a piece of his most familiar life with his millions of followers.