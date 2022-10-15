dear diary | The Cinema of LoQueYoTeDiga

Dear Cousin Teo:

This is over, it seems unbelievable that more than a week ago I was half dying in my hotel room and now I am writing one of my last chronicles. How quickly time passes when you are enjoying yourself like a dwarf.

There are few movies left to see and wait to see who is the winner. I’ll tell you for now it seems that the Audience Award is going to go to “Irati”, oh cousin, you’ll see what a laugh it also coincides with the Jury Award. Voting can still turn around but it will surely win this award because the public loved it.

What I loved and that I already told you yesterday was “The Antares Paradox”. I told you yesterday that I had seen it in the online section that the Festival still maintains, although with few titles. On her day I could not see it in the room and it had been recommended to me, so taking advantage of a few free hours I rented it and I can say that it is the best 5 euros spent in a long time.

Andrea is a scientist who works in an observatory investigating if there is life in other places outside of the earth. The day that a signal arrives that may be extraterrestrial is the same day that a very important family event is about to happen. The question arises here of what to do… Go to the call of the family or continue at work to achieve what could be something that will change humanity forever?

The film is made on a very low budget, that’s obvious, but the story is so good that the lack of special effects, of large sets doesn’t matter at all. What matters is to see how the protagonist constantly fights with herself for the hard decision that she must make. It is a constant anguish for the viewer who is waiting to see if she makes the right decision. But… what is that correct decision? That’s the point of the movie, what is the right thing to do? What Andrea does or the opposite? A great crossroads as the main plot of a film, the resolution of a dilemma that can arise in many facets of our lives. A very, very recommendable movie, perfect for you to see this weekend at home.

Curiosity: One of the actors knows one of the photographers with whom I share the wait to take the photos and he has sent her the audio that I sent to my buddy the other day putting the movie through the roof. Well… that audio is going to go directly to the director of the film. I’ve reviewed it and the audio is priceless, the poor man is going to freak out.

National cinema is very present this year at the Festival, I think it is the year that I have seen the most Spanish films (and French ones too, this year I graduated from that cinema, but that is another story) and today it has been screened “The Communion Girl”a film that has hardly been talked about throughout the Festival nor has it been promoted, because the duration of the film was not even listed in the web guide.

And nothing happens either, what do you want me to tell you. In the tweet I posted this morning after leaving the screening, I think I’ve made a good summary: it’s “Annabelle” the Spanish way. A girl sees a doll dressed for communion lying around and takes it home. From there, strange phenomena begin to occur that make the villagers remember what happened years ago. The film does not contribute or discover anything new. The scares are predictable, the typical script of these films is followed to the letter. There is nothing in this film that has not already been seen. The camera jumps, the music, the mirrors, the doors that open and close. And the end, until the end is predictable. It opens in theaters on February 10, it will surely have a good box office because although it does not bring anything new to the genre, it can be seen.

Today is Eva Green’s day, the actress is in Sitges to present “Nocebo” Along with the director of the film Lorcan Finnegan, who was already in Sitges with “Vivarium”. If there is half the applause at the Auditori screening than there was at the screening that I attended this morning, the man can leave happy. This Irish and Filipino co-production tells the story of a fashion designer who begins to suffer from terrible pain. One day she knocks on Diana’s door, a Filipina who will settle in her house to take care of her and try to heal Christine’s pain. A disturbing film, a psychological horror thriller with supernatural overtones and touches of witchcraft that makes a brutal social criticism of current consumerism and the interests that are managed. With a frenetic script and more than remarkable performances, the film builds as the minutes pass, reaching a climax as heartbreaking as it is (almost certainly) real.

Eva has passed through the Mirador and I think it was the day that more people have seen. The occasion deserved it. How beautiful, how thin, what eyes for God. She would say how tall but the 10 (or more) centimeters of her Louboutin was a bit deceiving so I’m not going to say that.

And in two hours he has gone through the red carpet again, which has been delayed. Gossips say that she has asked for an hour to be able to change her dress and since she has had interviews before… well, she’s late, she’s late singing. There was a lot of anticipation to see her, many fans shouting her name but she has not approached any of them. I don’t know if she is shy (she is very, very shy), because she didn’t have enough security or simply because she didn’t feel like it. The fact is that there were many people who wanted to be close to her and it couldn’t be.

I almost forgot to comment another view days ago, “Vesper”. In a post-apocalyptic future, Vesper, a girl who fights to survive with her handicapped father, meets a strange girl who will make her think and fight for the possibility of a future for her family. The film is a good example of science fiction with a Careful script and an immersive soundtrack, it is well worth following Vesper’s story and seeing her use her wits to move forward and fight for her and her father. It is a fantastic fairy tale with special effects that allow you to create a natural world that surrounds you and is another protagonist of the story.

I have a movie left, at ungodly hours. I’ll tell you that tomorrow or Sunday, it depends. Tomorrow is the last day, at 12 o’clock they deliver the prizes and I have a very busy day because my daughter is finally coming and she goes crazy looking at things.

Your cousin.

Imogene