dear diary | The Cinema of LoQueYoTeDiga

The origin of evil, a lurking creature critical of capitalist corporatism in a new Sitges chronicle.

“The stranger”

Ever since it was screened in one of the parallel sections at Cannes, I’ve had my eye on this Australian thriller starring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris. The critics endorsed it, and I feel a deep devotion to those slow, dark thrillers, in the leagues of Jeremy Saulnier or the Denis Villeneuve of “Prisoners.”

“The Stranger” explores the search for one of the most complex and extensive disappearance cases in Australian history, how a child went missing and was killed, and follows a police investigation and infiltration as they attempt to analyze and elicit the number 1 suspect if is the killer.

This serves so that, as a modern example like “Mindhunter” already did, we explore evil itself, observe it, analyze it, and try to understand its origin, its reason. We never see violence as such, but we reflect on its generation. All this is achieved from an oppressive, dark atmosphere, supported by a photograph very marked with darkness and fire and an almost dreamlike voiceover that serves to transport you and introduce you to a desolate and hopeless world.

Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris, after having coincided in “The King” and “The Green Knight”, come together again in what are probably the roles of their careers, always playing towards the guts, never raising their voice, leaning on the atmosphere from the direction of Thomas M. Wright to blend in with her through gestures, looks that say it all. Undoubtedly one of the thrillers of the year.

“the origin”

It is admirable when a film like “The origin” puts so much effort and effort into taking care of even the smallest detail of its staging, a Scotland 45,000 years before our times in which some indigenous people try to survive in the promised land before a threat of a creature that stalks them.

A proposal reminiscent of the recent “Prey”, in addition to being shot entirely in an invented language, which curiously mixes Arabic and Basque (something that surprised me supremely while I was watching it, recognizing so many words without knowing what the reason was).

This serves to introduce you to a very particular atmosphere that, despite the fact that at times the lack of resources and budget is noticeable, there is an effort that works so that with the minimum the maximum is achieved, and with a technical invoice that stands out a lot at times. such as photography or the use of sound, totally immersive.

A proposal that ends up being the classic “Man is a wolf to man”without falling into genre tropes and avoiding clichés, clinging to an interesting narrative for those immense and spectacular landscapes of Scotland that make “The Origin” a really effective and commendable directorial debut for Andrew Cummings.

“nocebo”

The Irish director Lorcan Finnegan surprised us all in 2019 with that really inventive, interesting and original proposal that was “Vivarium”, one of the most curious proposals of genre cinema in recent years. In “Nocebo” he again proposes a proposal, less original but with a more powerful message, but it doesn’t quite get through as it should.

There is a really clear criticism of large companies, how they exploit and take advantage of less developed countries to continue adding and adding more capital at the expense of all possible ethics; that review is on “Nocebo” but by the time it arrives and how it arrives, it’s practically lost you along the way.

Some very old interpretations (Eva Green is constantly super high and nobody tells her to go down) in a tone that never ends, playing with both comedy and horror but without any of them arriving as it should, blurring not only the message of the film but also the viewing of it itself, disconcerting and even boring.

The message is there and the proposal is there, Finnegan’s direction and script are really interesting, but the execution is not the best. Still, Finnegan is an interesting enough filmmaker to continue to pay attention to in the future.

