dear diary | The Cinema of LoQueYoTeDiga

A reformulated “mockumentary”, Rebecca Hall and patriarchal oppression and continues the new Spanish horror anthology on the first day of the Sitges Festival 2022.

“Brian and Charles”

The “mockumentary” has led to all kinds of comedies, from the incessant search for the simple gag to the tireless use of camera movement to create dynamism, bewilderment and, therefore, comedy. “Brian and Charles”, despite the fact that at the form level they are the same resources as always, turns the background level upside down and explores the loneliness of Brian, the protagonist. How she locks herself into his mechanical creations and how she seems to arouse sympathy from his solitary activities.

All this changes when he creates Charles, a delirious talking robot, with a brutal comic “timing” that reminds us of The Monty Python at times and fills the protagonist’s heart, not only providing him with company but also giving him another perspective on life, one that had not lived until now.

Brian is not guilty of this either, he does not shut himself away, he just does not know how to connect emotionally with people, and he needs the help of an inanimate but resoundingly real being to be able to do so. The film fills your little heart with an inevitable empathy, an emotional exercise that is also reminiscent of the best Taika Waititi, in the form of “What we do in the shadows” and with the background of “Hunt for the wilderpeople”.

“Resurrection”

2022 has been a year of a major leap for Rebecca Hall. From the premiere of her first feature film as a director, “Chiaroscuro”, which was up until the last moment in several categories in the race for Oscar nominations, to “Resurrection”, a film that was very popular at its premiere at Sundance and at the one that not only establishes herself as an actress but also demonstrates an immeasurable presence in a film made for her.

A film in which his character establishes from the first moment that he is obsessed with having control. A control that we do not know why she is obsessed with it, what exactly she is so terrified to control, beyond her daughter and her work. We soon discover that the character played by a more intimidating than ever Tim Roth has something to do with it, with a plot that is peeling its own layers from obsession, trauma, and an attempt to recover that same control that Roth makes him lose. Hall that we can figuratively link to a permanent patriarchal oppression.

All from a perspective of the most absolute horror, director Andrew Semans takes the most earthly terror to the supernatural, with an oppressive staging, focused not on terrifying Hall, but on oppressing her, suffocating her, also taking the performance to another level. where sometimes it borders on sensationalism and even overacting, but that Hall performs with the solvency and solidity that characterizes her. And pay close attention to the soundtrack by Jim Williams, Julia Ducournau’s regular composer, who uses strings and the organ to create a unique, unstoppable atmosphere, reminiscent at times of Olivier Arson from “The Kingdom”.

“Venus”

Beginning with “Veneciafrenia” by Álex de la Iglesia, “Venus” is the second feature film in this anthology created by Amazon Prime Video in which different Spanish horror films will come together to show muscle and demonstrate that the national cinema also knows how to make a cinema sovereignly enjoyable genre, very festive and entertaining. In this case, Jaume Balagueró returns to terror in Spain in a badass, dirty, gore way and that has no interest in transcending like other much more serious incursions and focused on other more specific psychologies.

Here Balagueró tries from time to time to delve into the drama of two sisters, although perhaps he gets lost a bit because perhaps it was not the type of film that asked for it, nor the type of actresses who needed that record. This causes the film to suffer from pacing problems at times, which distract the viewer’s attention from what they really want to see. It sounds really arrogant coming from another viewer but it comes from a sincerity that believes that in this way the film would have been more enjoyable, fun and digestible.

When the Catalan director decides, at the end of his last act, to embrace madness, the party for which the Sitges public loses their minds, the film rises to the quotas it should. As we said before, violence, blood and viscera, and an Estér Expósito who really stands out as an icon “scream queen” (je), although perhaps some wardrobe decisions are not the best, and from the most disco music Jaume fills her with blood and fury with which “Venus” turns.

Iker Gonzalez Urresti