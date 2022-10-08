dear diary | The Cinema of LoQueYoTeDiga

Dear Cousin Teo:

In a few hours a new edition of the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival begins and I’m off to inform you and everyone about what’s being screened and seen in theaters and locations throughout the Catalan town.

The starting signal comes (for another year) from the hand of a Spanish production, “Venus” by Jaume Balagueró, starring Ester Expósito and produced by Alex de la Iglesia. The film, which will hit our screens on December 2, had its world premiere at the last edition of the Toronto Film Festival.

With a poster inspired by “Tron” (1982), a film that this year is the festival’s leitmotif and which turns 40, the Festival is back to normal with a host of events for the whole family, the Orbit Section returns, the marathons on Sunday, without restrictions, with many guests but yes, maintaining the numbered seats that the public requested so much.

For 10 days you will be able to enjoy the new Dario Argento, “Occiali neri” that receives the Golden Honorary Award, first works such as the Finnish “Hatching”, the premiere of “Nocebo” with Eva Green as the protagonist as well as the film which opened the last Cannes Film Festival “Coupez!” by Michel Hazanavizius who will attend the Festival together with the protagonist of the film Bérénice Bejo.

The thriller will be very present in the Órbita section, where you can see titles such as “Hunt”, directed by the protagonist of “The Squid Game”, Lee Jung-jae, or “The roundup”, the highest grossing Korean film of the year .

Documentaries? Also, for example, “REC: Terror without pause”, among others. The Made in Spain product will also be present. The acclaimed “As bestas” can be seen in Sitges, together with its protagonists, who will come to present it to the public. “Irati”, “Old Men” or the new batch of “Stories to keep you awake” are some of the titles.

And what could not be missing in a Festival are the stars, national and international. Some come to present a film and others to collect an award. The already mentioned Dario Argento but Quentin Dupieux, Neil Marshall or Edgar Wright will also be awarded.

Without a prize but with their best smile we will surely see Eva Green, Robert Englund, Silvia Abascal, Nacho Vigalondo, Carlos Vermut, María Pedraza, Marta Nieto… and many more. Blessed digital cards, otherwise with so many stars there would be no free reels in all of Sitges.

10 days full of movies, photocalls, red carpets, press conferences that I will tell you about day by day.

Your cousin.

Imogene