Dear electric car batteries: price parity with endothermic ones is moving away

It is now known that electric mobility is severely tested by some important factors, including the absence of a capillary charging network, autonomy anxieties and high price lists. From the industrial point of view, the manufacturers are convinced that an acceleration can be impressed by the constant reduction in the prices of batteries and by the coveted cost parity between electric and endothermic. In this sense, the last ten years have shown a drop in prices consistent with the expectations of the manufacturers but surprises are now around the corner. In 2022, according to the latest survey conducted by BloombergNEF, the increase in the price of raw materials, combined with persistent “bottlenecks” in global supply chains, is likely to bring the costs of accumulators to record the first increase in the last decade .

The price trend. In particular, this year the average prices of batteries fell by 6% compared to 2020, reaching the minimum of 132 dollars (116.56 euros at the current exchange rate) per kWh, but already in July they started to rise again also due to the increase in the iron and lithium phosphate lists established by Chinese producers to compensate for the rise in energy prices and the scarce availability of material. And for next year, prices are expected to rise 2.3% to $ 135 despite the prospects for improved supplies. To weigh will be the constant divergence between supply and demand: already today, mining companies are unable to meet the growing demands of the market due to the difficulties in quickly activating new mining sites. The price increase would be the first since 2010, when the values ​​were around 1,200 dollars. BloombergNEF, however, confirmed its prediction of a drop to as low as $ 100 by 2024, but expressed doubts as to whether the timeline will actually be met. A two-year postponement is not excluded.

Inflationary pressures. The reason is linked to the current situation of generalized inflationary pressures which, together with other factors such as the resumption of coronavirus infections, are putting a strain on the global economic recovery and the ultra-accommodative monetary policies of central banks. In this regard, in recent days a heated debate has opened between the ECB and the Fed. For the Eurotower, the current inflation rate (in the Eurozone it reached 4.1% in October after 3.4% of September) is to be considered temporary because it is linked to exogenous elements such as the rise in oil or energy prices, while for the Federal Reserve the sharp rise in prices is no longer “transitory” and the risks of persistently high levels are increasing.

Price increase of raw materials. On the other hand, it is enough to look at the trend of some fundamental commodities to understand the consequences on inflation rates: oil futures traded in New York have been trading for some months around 70 dollars, almost double compared to a year ago, while gas on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange reached a maximum of 101 euros a few days ago. On the battery front, there are general increases in prices for almost all the chemical elements most important for their production: for example, nickel has increased by 24% and lithium carbonate by 346%. Not only. BloombergNEF points out that this year we are witnessing an increase in the prices of the individual cells that make up the battery packs: by now they have come to account for 82% of a total price that has reached the minimum level of 111 dollars / kWh in China while in the United States or Europe it is 40/60% higher.

The consequences. Incidentally, BloombergNEF is not the only one sounding the alarm. Recently, the London company Benchmark Mineral Intelligence estimated an increase in the production costs of cells alone of at least 16% in 2022 due to the increase in the price of lithium carbonate. Consequently, all the strategies announced by numerous car manufacturers to reduce costs and thus achieve parity between electric and endothermic as soon as possible are at risk. Ford and Renault, for example, have set a target of $ 80 / kWh for battery packs by 2030 and Nissan has announced plans to reduce it to 75 for 2028 and later to 65. In any case, within the automotive industry it is believed that the ideal price to make electric cars truly competitive with endothermic must be around 100 dollars / kWh, a value difficult to achieve if the he current situation of price increases was prolonged in the long term. Overall, this is a particularly complicated context, especially for European manufacturers, struggling with the need to increase sales of vehicles on tap to comply with emission limits. “These automakers may now have to make a choice between reducing margins and passing costs on to customers, at the risk of discouraging consumers from purchasing an electric vehicle,” admits James Frith, head of battery research at BloombergNEF. , thus confirming the fears expressed in recent months by various managers in the sector such as Luca De Meo of Renault or Carlos Tavares of the Stellantis group.