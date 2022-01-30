Dear-energy, bonus in the bill: here’s how to ask for discounts and installments – Economy

A containment, albeit small, of the sting on electricity and gas prices started on January 1st, with the elimination of general system costs and the reduction of VAT on gas to 5% together with a strengthening of bonuses for lower-income families, the possibility of paying bills in installments and concessions for businesses. It is the package of measures decided by the government with the Budget Law and then the support decree ter (1.2 billion to cancel system charges for businesses and 540 million for tax credits for energy-intensive companies) against expensive energy. But how does a family take advantage of these benefits? The expensive-bills The 5.5 billion allocated by the Budget Law were used to calm the increases decided by the Arera for the …

A containment, albeit small, of the sting on prices of electricity and gas started on January 1st, with the elimination of general system charges and the reduction of VAT on gas to 5% together with a strengthening of the bonuses for lower-income families, the possibility of paying bills in installments and facilitations for businesses. It is the package of measures decided by the government with the Budget Law and then the support decree ter (1.2 billion to cancel system charges for businesses and 540 million for tax credits for energy-intensive companies) against the cost of energy. But how does a family take advantage of these benefits?

The expensive-bills

The 5.5 billion allocated by the Budget Law served to calm the increases decided by the Arera for the first quarter of 2022. However, record increases with a higher 55% for electricity and 41.8% for gas, already transferred to the incoming bills. It is equal for a typical family to a annual increase of 334 euros for light and 610 for gas. The increases concern all those who have a contract (still the majority) under the protection regime with the tariffs set by the Authority for energy, networks and the environment. Those who have switched to the free market, however, undergo the adjustments if the contract provided for a discount on the price decided by the Arera.

The second quarter

The increases concern electricity and gas bills from 1 January to 31 March. At the end of March, the Arera will always decide the new tariffs for the second quarter and, if the gas and oil rush continues, the risk is of new increases also because the concessions provided by the government for the first quarter will disappear even if the minister of the Economy Daniele Franco has announced new bill-cutting measures.

Social bonuses

Almost 1 billion was allocated by the government to enhance social bonuses for 2.5 million (electricity) and 1.4 (gas) low-income families. Arera has therefore enhanced the bonuses for the first quarter a 600 euros (200 for electricity for a family with 3-4 members) e 400 for gas (family up to 4 members). Since last year the bonuses have been paid directly into the bill by the supplier companies. It is sufficient that those who are entitled to it due to economic hardship (therefore have an Isee of less than 8,265 euros per year which rise to less than 20,000 for households with more than three children or receive the Income or Citizenship Pension) have presented the Single self-certification (DSU) to obtain theIsee certification also valid for other benefits such as maternity allowance or school canteens. Therefore, it is no longer necessary for the ISEE to be presented to the Municipalities or Cafs for the electricity and gas bonuses. Instead, the request must be presented for those who ask for energy bonuses for physical discomfort such as the use of electro-medical equipment.

The amount of aid

For the first quarter, the Arera has decided to maintain the value of the light bonuses for economic hardship of 2021 (from 128 to 177 euros from 2 to over 4 members of the family unit) establishing however a compensation with a additional bonus (from 134 to 192 euros). In the case of physical discomfort, an extraordinary bonus of 43.30 is added to the ordinary bonus of 189 euros. For gas, on the other hand, the value of the bonuses is very different for consumption, households, place of residence and ranges from 30 euros (with the addition of 54.90) to 245 with an extra bonus of 756.

The payment in installments

To help families who have difficulty paying their bills, the installment payments. In practice, as Arera explains, companies, in front of a defaulting customer, before proceeding to suspend the supply of electricity and gas, must offer, in the payment reminder communication, the possibility of paying in installments. without the payment of interest. For now, the installments concern invoices issued between 1 January and 30 April for a maximum of ten months, with the first installment worth 50% of the ratification plan and each installment not less than 50 euros.