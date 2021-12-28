Dear energy, companies: “Crazy costs, so we will have to close”

Do you want to advertise on this site?

The example directly from the battlefield is given by the president of Assofond, Fabio Zanardi: «In September we saw the profit margin decrease, in October we saw it go to zero, in December we went negative. Now the more we produce, the more money we lose“. Roberto Pierucci (Assovetro) takes care of translating the context into bare and crude figures, so as to be clear about the coup de grâce: “If before the bill was 400 thousand euros, in January will be 1,600,000 euros“.

Here they are, accounts in hand and a headache delivered into the hands of the government, the nerves on the skin of the manufacturing companies, which – from the Torbole Foundry – launch their latest institutional appeal, with his head held high and placing all the cards on the table: “Do something, otherwise without help it closes“. Otherwise, one after the other, with an incalculable domino effect, they will be forced to raise the white flag and declare the “productive default”, sacrificing on the altar of dear energy work and investments of a lifetime. And thus inevitably collapsing, in the blink of an eye, the competitiveness, GDP and social stability of the country system. Why the cost of energy increased by 650% compared to January 2020.

The secondary relapses

It is a perfect storm that the government is now facing. Because if companies keep their gates closed, not only is there a drastic drop in goods and services (to name one: the packaging used to make products arrive on supermarket shelves), but when the holidays are over, the effect boomerang comes straight as a slap too on families and public accounts. And it’s called mass layoffs.

The voices of entrepreneurs

The entrepreneurial front speaks with composure, but does not mince words: the situation is unprecedented and – without a decisive state intervention – there are no more tricks up our sleeves to draw. «I would never have thought of being able to keep the accounts of my company in order only by keeping it firm for forty days – admits Enrico Frigerio bitterly -. The company’s budget will improve, but certainly not that of the employees and the state, which will have to pay the layoffs: for this we need proposals “.

Zanardi is even more crude and explains that now entrepreneurs have two paths in front of them. The first one calls it “instant death”, because “by honoring contracts and sales prices, the sector risks disappearing within two months”. The second calls it “deferred death” and it works like this: “We force ourselves to change sales prices, guaranteeing survival in the short term”. The epilogue, however, is the same: «Within maximum six months we arrive at the disappearance of our skills“. Hence the raised hand and the request for help: «We ask for a third way, that is possibility of being able to program and operate, keeping the business in a sustainable way. Otherwise it closes in January: turning on the ovens is not only not convenient, but it damages us ».

The paradox

All this hides a bitter paradox: overcoming the first emergency Covid which had also imposed a halt to production activities, now we are witnessing a orders boom as it hasn’t happened for years. Companies in the so-called energy-intensive sectors play a key role in the industrial fabric. In figures: they generate 88 billion a year of added value, with a strong export vocation that is worth about 55% of their turnover, they argue 350 thousand jobs direct, a number that doubles to 700 thousand people if the field of vision of the induced widens.

“Today when it is produced, money is lost. If the government does not act, we are crushed in this situation ”is the laconic comment of Giovanni Savorani (Confindustria Ceramica). To echo him is Michele Bianchi (Assocarta): «If we don’t produce, there are no materials in supermarkets. But today energy costs account for over 40%, much more than the raw material “. Davide Garofalo (Assomet) then says: «Our company is no longer buying raw materials but energy. We need help now, not in months, otherwise the only way is closure ».

The emergency of all sectors

Finally, Roberto Vavassori (Anfia) describes the earthquake well, putting on the table a book of proposals to be delivered to Rome, who begins with an incitement: «Hurry up!». The reason is illustrated immediately afterwards: “Whole supply chains are in danger of disappearing and in turn causing others to vanish”. Yes, because that of the dear energy has become theemergency number one of all sectors. «This – Vavassori reiterates – is not a crisis that knows short-term solutions, but part of the cost can be sterilized, as in France, by acting on the single national price. We have to go back to negotiating long-term contracts with those who own the gas, because we have strong competitors like China, South Korea and Japan. Europe in this game cannot continue to be weak. The situation must be corrected very quickly ». Yes, but how can the first wave of closures be stopped? Deploying immediately on the table “At least 13 million euros” and answering a question: is it better to save production activities or to undertake thousands of layoffs? Word to the government.

