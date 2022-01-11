Dear energy, Confindustria asks for new subsidies for companies and sets its sights on small Italian gas fields

Confindustria paws. Energy prices are racing too much and “the energy shock is a problem for all supply chainsthe risk we run, in addition to the production stop which is already happening in some sectors, is that companies move production elsewhere “. She said it today one of the 13 vice presidents of the association of Italian entrepreneurs, Maurizio Marchesiniadding that “The cost of energy for companies in 2019 was 8 billion, in 2021 it was 20 billion and the forecast for 2022 is 37 billion”. “The Government should act now”it is “a perfect storm”. In short, industrialists want more money. The problem exists and is common to all of Europe. Indeed Italy is doing even a little better than many others. German bills increased by 60%, in Poland by 54%, in Italy by 40%. Historically, the price of energy is higher than the European average for medium-sized and especially small companies, while it is lower for larger companies. The bill is high but no more than it was in 2011 or 2012 when it exceeded, in current values, the 67 billion euros.

At the base of the energy price increases there is above all the gas rush. Moscow, which supplies Europe with just under half of the gas that the Old Continent consumes, opens and closes the taps at will. Indeed, in recent weeks there has even been a reversal of the Yamal pipeline which runs from Russia to Germany through Poland and Belarus. Practically the gas sent to Germany has turned back. According to the Kremlin because Berlin resold it. The German government did not comment. Prices right now they are cooled by the arrival of fleets of ships which transport liquid gas, “diverted” from the Asian route to the one towards Europe with high prices. A temporary patch. Meanwhile the cost of CO2 emission rights goes upthis pushes the most polluting power plants out of the market and causes upward pressure on prices.

The fact is that you start looking with a ravenous eye to the treasure that is found under the Italian soil. Which is really a very small thing, it must be said. According to Eni data, the Italian natural gas reserves amount to 40 billion cubic meters. To be clear it is less than one thousandth of Russian reserves (the largest in the world) or a penny of the Algerian ones. If we decided to rely only on our gas we would have supplies sufficient for about six months, after which the deposits, located mostly in the Adriatic, would be completely emptied. But the opportunity is propitious and so the government and entrepreneurs would be fine-tuning a plan to double the amount of gas extracted from our own deposits, bringing it from 4 to 8 billion cubic meters per year. Caution, there is no mention of new drilling but only of a strengthening of the activity of the already operational wells. An operation that would cost between one and two billion euros and that would give some minimal relief to the pockets of families and businesses for a few years. Always assuming that in the meantime international prices do not begin to fall. At that point the whole operation could become an own goal or practically change nothing.

For days, the Confindustria newspaper, The sun 24 hours knocks on this key, citing the views of representatives of Italian companies in the sector who “do not want to reveal their identity” given the issues, the sensitivity of the market and the details on the competition “. Yesterday the delegate for energy took the field Aurelio Reginaone of the historical names of the Confindustria leadership, who explained that the association “he’s not going to sit idle and is carrying out various solutions to the question “including”We also want to increase our local production: a has already been reached agreement with the major Italian operatoravailable at an investment of 2 billion which would make it possible within 12-15 months to have available 4 billion cubic meters of Italian gas that would be stored in subsidized prices for industry“, he added. There League announced that it will present its plan to increase mining tomorrow.

In the background, the shadows of European funding move. There EU Commission is finalizing its list of sources worthy of funding. In the draft, on which a tug-of-war is underway between Berlin and Paris while Romeas the Minister of Transport said yesterday Enrico Giovannini, “Is studying”, both nuclear and gas appear. However, the criteria for including the least polluting of fossil fuels are strict and, at the moment, risk cutting out many of the investment plans conceived in Italy.