Dear energy, from the government another 4 billion euros in subsidies to businesses to cope with increases in bills

Most of the new government subsidies will go to businesses to cope with rising energy prices. The undersecretary for the economy said today Maria Cecilia Guerra anticipating some of the contents of the decree that will be examined by the Council of Ministers scheduled for tomorrow. The provision will not contain any measures for tax the extra profits of energy companies on the model of what Spain is doing and what is repeatedly hoped for by the Prime Minister himself Mario Draghi who today met the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi to discuss the topic.

In the decree “there will be a significant intervention” that “will try to take a first step in support above all of companies that are encountering great difficulties”. Then there is “also a specific intervention for Local societies who have a significant bill to support services of general interest “. Undersecretary Guerra told RaiNews 24. The intervention added, “is aimed at reducing system charges, which are i fixed costs that are in the bill, partly through tax exemptions, and it will be a fairly substantial intervention ”, in the order of 4 billion.

“The precedents of taxation of extra profits we have had in the past then they had problems of constitutionality. It is not trivial to define what they are and what they are determined by. It is a study that is being carried out to see if there are the conditions to ask for this particular help from companies that should benefit from the same things that are hurting others. It is a study still in progress, I don’t think it will enter into this decree“, Concluded Guerra. The government’s line does not appeal to environmental organizations which point out how resources are recovered in this way taking away money from the development of renewable sources. “It is madness because renewables reduce the price of energy: reaching 72% of energy produced from renewables, the cost of the electricity bill would go from 75 billion euros a year to 45 billion with a saving of 30 billion”, write in a note. co-spokesperson for Europa Verde Angelo Bonelli and Eleonora Evi.

“We believe that the resources that, from what is emerging, should be recovered from budget folds to cope with the new refreshments and the rise in bills. The operation only risks wasting time, while the emergency does not wait and with it the need to provide concrete and tangible answers to citizens and businesses. We have entire supply chains penalized by this fourth wave of pandemic e economic activities cornered from the increase in energy costs ”, says the senator instead Mario Turco, vice president of the 5 Star Movement. “Taking action to calm the bills is necessary and urgent: immediate refreshment is needed for citizens and businesses. But we also need a structural reform of the electricity bill and an energy model capable of calming the gas market and accelerating investments in renewable energy in order to improve the energy mix and not download costs to the country that have become no longer bearable “, declares the secretary. confederal of the CGIL Emilio Miceli.