Dear-energy, get ready for the higher prices of cars, furniture (and pasta): 5 cases

The countermeasures: a serious and more renewable energy plan

The Russia-Ukraine crisis that slows down gas supplies, Italy’s dependence on imports, the insufficiency of renewable sources. But also the sudden increase in energy demand by companies, due to the recovery in consumption after a year of stoppage by Covid. These are the causes of the surge in energy prices, which combined with the increase in spending on raw materials is holding companies in the grip of industrial costs. “The costs of manufacturing for the supply of energy have gone from eight billion in 2019 to 21 in 2021 and 37 in 2022, an overall increase of 368% in 2021 and more than five times the costs incurred in 2020 – says the note of the 17 January of the Confindustria Study Center -. Unsustainable increases, there is a real risk of irreversibly losing market share ». How do companies react? Below you will find five cases from the sectors most affected: steel, paper, wood, ceramics, food. There are those who, to maintain margins, have chosen to pass the increases on to customers, which then means a probable increase in inflation (for example on cars, appliances, furniture). There are those who are evaluating employment measuresas in ceramics that register the paradox: orders are increasing, but it is too expensive to produce.While the food industry has opened a table with large retailers. “For now, the closure of the factories is not there, but if the pressure lasts we will have to think about interventions to optimize production – say in Danieli, steel -. The cost of semi-finished products, such as forged products, has tripled in one year, and sea freight has almost increased tenfold. And for the production of steel the cost of energy has tripled, we will be forced to pass it on to customers, especially in the automotive sector ». Confindustria suggests: “It would be appropriate to integrate energy policy with industrial policy”. «We need a serious energy plan – says Vittorio Chiesa, director of the Energy & Strategy group at the Milan Polytechnic -. We are awaiting the revision of the Integrated National Plan, also in light of the new EU Co2 emission ceilings. What we can do to contain the cost of energy is to push on renewables, but it takes four to five years to authorize a plant. I believe that 2022 will hardly see significant changes ». But here are the five cases. (a. pu.)

