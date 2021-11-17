Dear energy, going on like this awaits the rationing (by P. Agnelli)

(from Paolo Agnelli, president of Confimi Industria)

Dear Energy,

we are sick of your submissive attitude towards those who exasperate you and make you fat. How can you not redeem your value and your role as the “gasoline” of a production machine made up of thousands of engines called industries? But do you know that there are those who take advantage of your potential and your essentiality by charging you with bulky tax burdens to make you four times heavier? And that all this tires those who have always treated you with respect, in some cases, even with reverence?

Mine is not an isolated voice, I assure you. I take on a chorality that can no longer stand to see its own energy so mistreated compared to its European sisters. Tell me, do you like being the Eurozone Cinderella so much? Because in case you didn’t know, you are at the bottom of almost every plausible ranking. Even in that of the much venerated Renewables. You know well that if we wanted to generate you from noble sources, wind, sun, water, then we would not be able to fully use the proceeds. And yes, my dear, after having made use of a negligible amount such as 500 khw it is our obligation to give you, not to say, to give you to those who have made you excessively fat for years. And do you know what the paradox is? It is to them that we should then pay your services again. Can we tell? Let’s face it, crazy!

Do you know what else is fashionable among those gentlemen of theirs? The ecological transition. It is true, we have given future generations a disproportionate public debt, but in order for them to pay it, at least the planet must be preserved. In part, I admit, I’m kidding. But here, follow my reasoning.

I, an Italian entrepreneur, am called to examine my conscience and reconvert coal-fired plants by using energy from non-fossil sources. Not living in a country that has nuclear or water energy at its disposal, where wind power seems to disfigure the aesthetics of the landscape and the solar impact on the spaces used for agriculture and forests, the main alternative is once again you, the ” obsolete ”and“ greasy ”Electricity.

But if your weight (through no fault of yours) is certainly the heaviest in Europe and among the heaviest in the world, how do you think such a transition can be sustained? How do I cushion your weight? If I move it downstream to my products and therefore to customers, someone else will certainly be preferred. Even if my product was considered the best, it wouldn’t be competitive in the long run. There is no doubt.

And at the same time, how do you think it is possible for me to take on this enormous amount? Mole that shows no signs of stopping. Rising again and again for no apparent reason. Or so they want us to believe.

The distortion also wants that not only your net cost is increasing but the same fate is also experiencing the Gas. And since, I understand, that the race to your fattening is not slowing down, do you know what awaits us? The rationing.

You will be forced to “choose”. To be seen only at certain times of the day and night. In some areas today, in others tomorrow. After trying to cash in on your vitality, we will be forced to shut down the engines, reduce activity, sip your potential. Or, even worse, we will be forced to kneel to our commercial rivals ruled by more far-sighted lords or perhaps only naturally more fortunate capable of respecting you and valuing all your alternatives.

I, in my small way, have been trying to spare you for years, give you a little respite and start a virtuous production process. That of the recycling of raw materials which compared to the extraction process has a less than 95% impact. And all those who can’t?

I always thought, my dear energy, you were among the good ones. Among the righteous. But it’s time to raise your head, be brave, and restore order to this crazed caloric chaos.