“Dear energy, the bill is unsustainable for SMEs”

Together with the sparkling wine, on the New Year’s Eve of Brescia entrepreneurs there will be an energy bill that will be unsustainable in 2022. From 4 and a half million to 18 million euros: this is the amount that is expected in the coming year for the Brescia SMEs adhering to Apienergetica, the consortium company that refers to Apindustria Confapi Brescia and which operates within the organization of phases of electricity purchase (including from renewable sources).

One reveals it Apindustria study conducted on member companies and which is located in the wake of an increase in the costs of raw materials and electricity that is progressively eroding business margins in an increasingly widespread manner. «Having signed two-year contracts, in 2021 the companies that are part of the consortium partially saved themselves from the increase in energy prices – explains the director of Apiservizi, Enea Filippini -. For 2022, however, concern is growing to the point that some hypothesize closures at the beginning of next year “.

The reasons behind the surge in prices, commented by Apindustria, are many. On the one hand there is the theme of” purchase of CO2 emission quotas (the price of which has quadrupled in recent months and, for at least 40%, is being passed on to the cost of energy); moreover, the European natural gas procurement policy has shown many limits and has led to increases of more than six times compared to the first months of the year.

On the other hand there are dynamics of price formation energy that have a characterization increasingly linked to the financial world. The proposal. Hence the Apindustria proposal for the adoption of some buffer solutions. «It would be necessary – underlines Pierluigi Cordua, president of Apindustria Confapi Brescia – to extend the measures envisaged in the financial maneuver for domestic users and micro enterprises also to medium voltage companies and transformer companies, also allowing them to defer invoices.

Another proposal is the inclusion in the system of the cash dispenser in derogation also of the crises linked to the increases in the prices of raw materials and energy: a measure that could stem the effects of the increasingly probable temporary closure of several companies in the first months of 2022.

In the medium term, then – continues the president – the reformulation of the methods of formation of the Pun (single national price of electricity) would be fundamental, calibrating it according to the principles of Pay as Bid, a sort of average on price offers ». Finally, a more targeted policy is desirable to support companies for which the cost of the energy component is more significant, with a strong impact in terms of reduction of margins, even in the presence of growth in turnover. «The Confapi system is moving at a national level to ensure that some solutions are adopted, albeit not completely decisive – concludes Cordua -. There is a recovery taking place, which must be consolidated, but it is not possible for it to be zeroed due to the dynamics of the price of energy and raw materials ».

