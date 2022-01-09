Dear energy, the cost of bills for businesses has doubled in three years

Compared to 2019, the extra cost that Italian companies will incur this year due to the increase in the price of electricity tariffs amounts to almost 36 billion euros. In fact, within 3 years, the cost of electricity bills for companies has almost doubled. A frightening increase which, added to the increase in gas prices, will force many businesses, at least temporarily, to close their production plants.

The calculations were carried out by the Studies Office of the CGIA of Mestre which, for the current year, assumed an overall consumption of electricity by the companies equal to that recorded in 2019 (pre-Covid year). In addition, an average electricity tariff for businesses of € 150 per megawatt / hour (MWh) has been estimated for 2022. This threshold was determined since in the first 5 days of this new year the tariff fell below 200 euros per MWh. The CGIA also reports that the main institutions expect a gradual (although not very fast) reduction throughout 2022. Finally, it should be remembered that last December the average price of electricity for businesses had reached i € 281 per MWh (2021 average equal to € 125.5 per MWh).