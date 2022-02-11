Dear energy, the first shocking bills arrive. How to save money – Economy

Florence, 11 February 2022 – Not only companies are denouncing expensive energy. Even families are coming first shock bills, with amounts doubled in one year, with the same consumption. It is the case of one young couple who lives in Sesto Fiorentino, a town near Florence. “The gas bill for December 2020-2021 reports a consumption of 255.33 smc. In the December 2021-January 2022 bill, consumption was the same, to be precise even lower, equal to 251.28. However, the amounts – Chiara and Riccardo tell us – have nothing to do with each other: € 158.88 for last year’s bill, 284 euros for this we will have to pay on 7 March. A madness“.

And there are many families who are reading the bills with their own eyes these days stratospheric figures announced as early as the end of 2021. Thus, there are those who are thinking of canceling the debit on the current account, to pay ‘when it will be possible’ or to take advantage of the opportunity of installment payments up to ten installments, and those who stop going, even those a few times a month, a lunch or dinner out. The goal is to try to save, at a time that is far from easy economically. But let’s see some tips to reduce, as much as possible, the gas and electricity bill.









In addition to keeping the thermostat temperature low, a use lids when cooking food on the stove, turning off the lights when leaving the room, preferring light bulbs low consumption and so on, read your bill and locate the unit cost of the raw material is fundamental. Only in this way, in fact, is it possible compare offer of your supplier with the others that we can find on the market. Help in this regard comes from free comparator di Arera: domestic customers, families and small businesses can compare and choose in a way simple, clear and free offers of electricity and gas.

The agreement between consumer associations and Eni

While the Government prepares a “far-reaching intervention” on bills, recognized consumer associations, such as Federconsumatorihave signed an agreement with Eni Gas and Light for the installment of the amounts invoiced to customers. The conditions they are better with respect to the possibility defined by the Authority’s resolution to subdivide in ten installments bills issued from January 1st to April 30th 2022. Pending other similar agreements, customers of other suppliers will be able to adhere to the subsidy introduced by the government which allows them to pay electricity and gas bills in ten installments, without interest . The facilitation it is not automatic, but it is necessary to respond to the communication that citizens who have not paid their bills will receive. Here’s how it works.









The beneficiaries

All domestic final customers can pay their bills in installments both in the free and protected markets. The discount applies to both electricity and gas.

When the reminder arrives

In the event of non-fulfillment of the payment of invoices issued in the period between January 1, 2022 and April 30, 2022, in the reminder letter the gas or electricity supplier is required to inform the customer that he can pay the bill by paying the amount in installments.

The installment plan

The installment plan of the amounts must include the same periodicity ordinary billing (for example, if the bill is bimonthly, the payment of the installments will be every two months) and the number of installments must be at least equal to the number of bills normally issued in 10 months. Finally, the first installment will be equal to half of the amount total, while the remaining 50 percent will be recovered in subsequent installments, of the same amount. If the amount of each installment is less than 50 euros, the number of installments can be reduced, but it must not be less than two. Supplier and customer however, they can also negotiate a different agreement.







