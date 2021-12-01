Dear Evan Hansen, in theaters the film based on the Broadway musical

The Broadway show that thrilled a generation becomes a thrilling cinematic event: after winning Tony, Grammy and Emmy, Ben Platt returns to play the role of the anxious and lonely high school student who lives the challenges of understanding himself and being able to integrate into the confusion and cruelty of an era overwhelmed by social media.

Directed by the acclaimed director Stephen Chbosky (We Are Infinite – The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), the film was written for the big screen by the show’s author, former Tony Award winner, Steven Levenson, featuring music and lyrics by the Academy Award® winning duo, Grammy and Tony, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

Animating “Dear Evan Hansen,” Grammy-winning songs, including iconic songs “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through a Window,” “For Forever” and “Words Fail,” and performances by the six-time nominee Oscar® Amy Adams and Academy Award® winner Julianne Moore, as well as Kaitlyn Dever (Revenge of the Losers – Booksmart), Amandla Stenberg (The Courage of Truth – The Hate U Give), Colton Ryan (on Apple TV + with Little Voice ), Nik Dodani (on Netflix with Atypical), DeMarius Copes (on Broadway with Mean Girls) and Danny Pino (on NBC for Law & Order: Special Unit).

Dear Evan Hansen is produced by Marc Platt (La La Land, Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns – Mary Poppins Returns) And Adam Siegel (Loose Dogs – 2 Guns, Drive), and saw executive production of Michael Bederman, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek And Justin Paul.