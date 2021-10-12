News

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ | the musical that teaches to listen to others

‘Dear Evan Hansen’, the musical that teaches to listen to others (On Tuesday 12 October 2021)
The show that toured the Broadway and West End theaters and became a worldwide success comes to the cinema with the same actor, Ben Platt, in the role of Evan Hansen even on the big screen. It is a training story on pain, on the acceptance of others and on knowing to listen. Ben Platt tells us how it was for him to reprise the role that launched him and how stories like this are needed to change our society. The film will be presented at the Rome Film Festival in the Alice nella città section and will be released in cinemas on 2 DecemberRead on it.mashable

