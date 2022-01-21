Dear gasoline, where it is worth refueling today

The prices of petroleum products in the Mediterranean area also closed up on Thursday 19 January, recording a further increase on the recommended prices of gasoline and diesel by the operators. There is talk of an increase ranging from one cent to a few cents, and which leads to fuel costs even more in Italy.

Dear petrol, where it is convenient to refuel today: average prices throughout Italy

The national average price of self-service petrol reaches 1,769 euros per liter, an increase of 5 cents compared to the previous day’s figure. The diesel, always in service, instead goes to 1,639 euros per liter. An increase of 6 cents.

As for the service, for gasoline the average price charged by the operators goes to 1.901 euros per liter, while diesel to 1.777 euros per liter. The average prices of methane and LPG are also increasing throughout Italy.

Dear petrol, where it is worth refueling today: the prices of the self service

Based on the processing of Quotidiano Energia of the data provided by the operators themselves to the Osservaprezzo platform of the Ministry of Economic Development, the following are the prices recorded at the national level charged at the self-service.

Petrol: how much does the self-service cost in the various distributors

Agip Eni 1,785 euros per liter.

Q8 1,784 euros per liter.

Api IP 1,775 euros per liter.

It 1,769 euros per liter.

Tamoil € 1,758 per liter.

Without logo 1,745 euros per liter.

Diesel: how much does the self-service cost in the various distributors

Agip Eni 1,646 euros per liter.

Q8 1,655 euros per liter.

Api IP 1,646 euros per liter.

It 1,637 euros per liter.

Tamoil 1,634 euros per liter.

Without logo 1,622 euros per liter.

Expensive petrol, where it is convenient to refuel today: the prices of the service

Instead, the average prices for the service are shown below.

Petrol: how much the service costs in the various distributors

Agip Eni 1.986 euros per liter.

Q8 1,932 euros per liter.

Api IP 1,931 euros per liter.

It 1,917 euros per liter.

Tamoil 1,839 euros per liter.

Without logo 1,794 euros per liter.

Diesel: how much does the service cost in the various distributors

Q8 1,932 euros per liter.

Agip Eni 1,850 euros per liter.

Api IP 1,821 euros per liter.

It 1,791 euros per liter.

Tamoil 1,717 euros per liter.

Without logo 1,671 euros per liter.

LPG: how much does the service cost in the various distributors

It € 0.837 per liter.

Api IP € 0.831 per liter.

Tamoil € 0.830 per liter.

Q8 € 0.822 per liter.

Agip Eni € 0.819 per liter.

Without logo € 0.813 per liter.

Methane: how much the service costs in the various distributors

Q8 2,028 euros per liter.

It 1,896 euros per liter.

Api IP 1,851 euros per liter.

Agip Eni 1.818 euros per liter.

Tamoil 1,811 euros per liter.

Without logo 1,751 euros per liter.

The data processed by Quotidiano Energia are based on those provided by the managers to Mise, therefore they could vary in the various territories and are purely indicative. However, they do offer a clear overview of what is happening in Italy. We have talked to you here about the latest estimates on expensive prices made by the ministry.

Italy is very high in the ranking of countries where petrol is more expensive in Europe, which you can find here. Who knows if a petrol bonus will not come to us, like the one we talked about here.