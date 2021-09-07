“Dear John”, the sentimental drama starring Amanda Seyfried on TV tonight

True love overcomes distances and time. And the one between John Tyree And Savannah Lynn Curtis it could not be otherwise. Protagonists of the sentimental drama “Dear John“, The two boys fall madly in love from the first moment they see each other and then lead an epistolary relationship that will make their feeling eternal. The 2010 film directed by Lasse Hallström is the romantic alternative of Easter Monday evening.

The film is the film adaptation of the novel “Remember to look at the moon” from Nicholas Sparks. A poignant story that talks about the problems arising from a long-distance relationship and the difficulties that the protagonists must overcome in order to move forward in their life, even if far from the desired person.

Plot and cast of “Dear John”

John, interpreted by Channing Tatum, is a young soldier in the US Army. In the months of license he comes home and spends his days on the beach surfing. One day he meets Savannah (Amanda Seyfried) and falls madly in love with it. The two spend together the days that separate them from the restart of John and, despite the difficult situation, they decide to keep the relationship alive by exchanging letters.

They spend a year apart from each other and, when the fateful reunion is about to take place, John he is forced to continue his service due to the events related to 9/11 and confirms his stay in the army for another two years. Meantime Savannah, although in love, she decides to marry her friend Tim (Henry Tomas) and to help him raise his autistic child. Leave it like this John with a letter that begins with “Dear John“. Things between the two newlyweds get complicated due to an illness and Savannah she soon finds herself a widow. Meantime John, back home for the death of his father, he finally meets his soul mate again.

Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum in “Dear John” – Photo Credits: Popcorn Tv

Where to see “Dear John”

How will it end between the two? Is there a happy ending? To find out, just tune in to 21.15 on Sky, channel 26 of the DTT.

Marta Millauro

