“Dear kids, learn to listen to the sounds around your body”

Two workshops dedicated to young people are opening “Paradise», The winter season of Kor space, with the artistic direction of Chiara Bersani and Giulia Traversi.

The first is “Sound Space Body” which will be held in Spazio Kor from November 30th to December 4th: a free music workshop with Enrico Malatesta, percussionist and researcher of frontier practices, e Attila Faravelli, electronic music scholar, for boys and girls aged 16 to 25, which explores the relationships between sound, body and space. The work sessions, approximately from 6 to 9 pm, intend to offer a series of practical and theoretical tools to redefine opposites such as action / perception (active performer / passive listener), composition / improvisation, pure sound signal / effect, intentional music / random noise. , musical and sound instrument / player’s body, movement / stasis.

In the theoretical part some food for thought from very different research fields will be presented in an informal and functional way such as “Sound Studies”, anthropology, neo-materialist philosophy, musical ethnography, paleo-acoustics, psychology ecological and experimental music; from these approaches a substantial continuity emerges between man, animal and the materials present in the environment; sound, in this sense, indicates an ethically and creatively relevant path, if considered in a broader way with respect to the reductive perspectives proposed by both musicology and art criticism.

«Our intent – he explains Attila Faravelli – goes in the direction of raising awareness of sound, rather than music as a coded language. What we try to promote is a form of listening to a relationship that exists between the body, sound and space. It is extremely open to any kind of participation. We have worked with actors, performers, but also with cultural and curious operators who want to deepen this type of dialogue ».

The practical part of the workshop will take place in Spazio Kor and on the territory; practical experiences will consist of site-specific sound actions and environmental recording sessions; the sound actions will be developed in real time, according to the evolving characteristics of the context. Participants will be offered the use of some simple sound devices; such objects are not intended to produce sound per se (as happens with a common musical instrument) but to express the specific response of the materials with which they come into contact and of which the objects themselves are made. «The purpose of the actions – explain Malatesta and Faravelli – is to produce sound by negotiating the act of listening with a fluid context; in this sense, participants are offered to listen to themselves in the act of producing sound, in a specific space-time, developing attention and care for the aural capacities of body and space ».

And they conclude: «The field recording sessions deal with the sound context in its most raw and immediate form, presenting it as a set of apparently unrelated and unintentional phenomena and inviting the listener to create their own attention structure. No musical skills are required to participate ».

Registration for the workshop is also open «Trap and Russian Novel. On writing, music and storytelling “ for young people between 14 and 20 years old, by Eva Geatti and Alice Diacono, which will be held from 13 to 18 December from 6 to 9 pm, also at Spazio Kor. The workshops have free admission upon compulsory booking (maximum 15 participants per workshop). The times are indicative and will adapt to the needs of the group of members. Green pass required. Info and reservations: info@spaziokor.it, 327 / 84.47.473 and on the www.allive.it platform.