Dear ladies, beware of shoes!

Calderoli with buckles, Delrio in ankle boots. How many errors of form yesterday at the ceremony for the swearing in of President Mattarella. You can remove a parliamentarian from the province but you cannot remove the province from a parliamentarian and nothing proves this more than the shoes they wear.

You may remember the famous tirade by Meryl Streep in “The Devil wears Prada” on Anne Hathaway’s cerulean sweater, a tragic fast fashion derivative of a fashion that started on the catwalks years earlier, with other fabrics and many other brands. We were thinking about this yesterday, trying to identify the origin of the black patent brogue with burnished metal topped buckle worn by the Northern League senator Roberto Calderoli at the swearing in ceremony for the president Sergio Mattarella. After thinking for a long time, we remembered a fairly similar shoe, obviously not in patent leather and surmounted by metal studs, which Prada made about ten years ago and which was very successful among the most avid fashionistas. Like the cerulean-colored sweaters, the shoes also follow this drop-falling aesthetic trend – towards the end of the nineteenth century the great philosopher Georg Simmel defined it precisely “trickle down effect”, so they start with excellent style and materials premises of first quality but, in the reinterpretation that the large chains and small provincial producers make of it, partly to avoid the risk of ending up in court for plagiarism, partly to indulge the less refined tastes and the less swollen pockets of their customers, at the end of their evolution they took on the look that the shoes worn by Calderoli had.

That the senator then wore a pair of patent leather shoes to an official ceremony at 2 pm is certainly not a negligible detail, but all in all secondary compared to the glimpses of Balzacian moeurs de provinces that that choice of clothing reveals. You can remove a parliamentarian from the province but you cannot remove the province from a parliamentarian, and nothing proves this more than the shoes they wear. With a dress you can also cheat, improvise Lucien de Rubempré. With shoes never, because they fit feet, and the shape that those feet take on, especially when they are not made to measure, which is the best way to mask any defects, tell a lot of things. P.

For example, the long road traveled to establish itself (how many folds on the shoes of the governor Zaia, how much effort to contain the plant), or the excellent education received, regardless (Ignazio la Russa and Luigi Zanda, with brogues) or, again, otherness pursued to the extreme (which delights the beetle boots by Graziano Delrio model “It’s been a hard day’s night”, totally inadequate for the occasion, yet what a successful eccentricity) and the hidden vanity (Francesco Bonifazi in moccasins with tassels, on the model that Mario d’Urso wore and, in general, all the gaga of the south).

On the day when the maximum institution of the Italian Republic celebrates itself and the only possible model of shoes would be the smooth Oxford, in brushed calfskin, like the one that the governor of Lombardy flaunts, correctly and with evident hand-crafted footwear. Attilio Fontana, instead, brogues flourish suitable for a manager’s meeting in the late morning, or perhaps that would be the purpose, who knows: here for example Francesco Lollobrigida, group leader of the Brothers of Italy, who combines them with trousers that are too long (from Florence down and except for noblesse and great culture, the trousers tend to fall in soft folds on the shoe).

The theme of the sole deserves a separate discussion: no politician, but generally no one of their own, would have ever dared to wear formal shoes with rubber soles until a decade ago. The rubber sole (“indestructible signo”, as the shoemaker in via Monserrato says, who always tries to apply it to you even under eight hundred euro décollétées, at the risk of zeroing the value) was reserved for sports shoes or fashion shoes for the usual highly sought-after effect iconoclast. The gentlemen wore leather. With the advent of the Cinquestelle, parliament was filled with rubber. The friend and colleague very bad, working with symbology, says that they choose it in order not to risk planting loud and very dangerous slips along the corridors and the treacherous drawstrings of politics, but we do not want to believe it and we believe that it is malice. Instead, we are sure that they are only waiting for a good opportunity, including financial availability, to ask Fontana who his trusted shoemaker is.