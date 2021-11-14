Dear petrol, the EU ranking (and Italy is crying)

To fully understand the complicated price situation of the fuel which is putting families and businesses to the test, we need to go back in time to April 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic crisis that has paralyzed the world.

The listing of Petroleum had plummeted to altitude $ 21 a barrel, while just two months earlier the same index stood at $ 55. The cause was clearly linked to the stop suffered by citizens and companies from all over the world, forced to stop their activities, thus generating a sharp decline in demand.

To stop the avalanche theOpec Plus (i.e. OPEC extended to include Russia and other producing countries) decided to cut production by 10 percent, that is to say about 9 million barrels less everyday. And so, within a few weeks, the price of crude oil returned to rise, stopping at levels closer to a normal scenario (45 dollars a barrel).

This brings us to August 2020, when theSaudi Arabia and the other producer members have begun to gradually increase their business, returning to churning out approx 400 thousand more barrels per day for all the final months of the year. A trend that has never reversed, also confirming itself in the first quarter of 2021.

The rise at the end of 2021 and the shock of the beginning of the year

At the same time, however, the request of fuel around the world, driven by the illusory perception of having defeated the virus and the consequent relaxation of restrictions in the most industrialized areas of the globe (United States, Europe, China and Southeast Asia). Thus, the price of oil has also started to rise again, which last March had already reached the level of 70 dollars a barrel, only to reach its peak last July (77 dollars a barrel).

But the real shock was at the beginning of October, when OPEC decided not to raise the pace of production increases anymore. However, world demand has not stopped its increase, causing the price of crude to jump suddenly and violently up to the current 86 dollars a barrel (given as of October 31). Hence the crazy prices of fuels (here the picture of all the maximum levels reached in the last period).

Italy and the rest of Europe: the complete ranking

A theme particularly felt in Italy. Our country in fact – with 646 cars for every thousand inhabitants – is in second place in Europe for the number of cars per capita. In the Euro area, only the Luxembourg with 694 cars per thousand citizens, while Germany (580), Spain (536) and France (510) are below.

It therefore appears clear how much the current cost of fuel prices is weighing heavily on the pockets of Italians in this second part of 2021. The gas stands at an average price of 1,741 euros per liter, while also the Diesel it sails steadily at an altitude reached a few other times in recent times (1,599 euros / liter). Data that place us as the sixth country in Europe by average price of fuels, preceded only by the Netherlands, Scandinavians and Greece (here are all the numbers on how much excise taxes affect the retail price).

This is the complete ranking