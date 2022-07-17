Dear Quintero. Accused of manufacturing and exporting drugs from Mexico to the United States

The U.S. government holds responsible Rafael Caro Quintero to operate a vast manufacturing network Y drug export since Mexico to the United States.

“Caro Quintero was also responsible for shipping multi-ton quantities of cocaine from South America through Central America and Mexico to the United States. The vast majority of the drug trafficked by Caro Quintero was exported to the United States, where the drug was consumed. Caro Quintero used corruption as a means and method to achieve his ends,” says an official letter from the United States District Court held by THE UNIVERSAL.

It highlights that Caro Quintero’s drug sales in the United States generated millions of dollars in profits. The drug proceeds were laundered back to Mexico; Drug money was often physically transported from the United States to Mexico through clandestine means.

69-year-old Rafael Caro Quintero, co-founder in the 70’s of the Guadalajara Cartelwhich later became the Sinaloa Cartel, began drug trafficking at the age of 14, and a decade later and due to his strong character, he became one of the strongest characters in the Guadalajara Cartel.

He only studied until the sixth year of primary school, to later dedicate himself to the cultivation of corn, beans and wheat. At the age of 13, his father passed away and he took over taking care of his family.

At the age of 16, he left his hometown for Caborca, Sonora, where he worked as a rancher, according to what he says. At the age of 18 he began working as a truck driver, he also met Pedro Avilés Pérez, a drug trafficker who introduced him to the cultivation of marijuana.

In fact, the Guadalajara Cartel flourished by trafficking marijuana on a large scale to the United States, which catapulted him, as well as his compadre Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, “El Jefe de Jefes” and his friend Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, “Don Neto ”, as the great lord of drug trafficking in Mexico.

Born in the municipality of Badiraguato, Sinaloa, on October 24, 1952, Caro Quintero confessed to journalist Julio Sherer during an interview: “I was and am very poor. He was in his twenties. The need and the lack of studies made me get involved”,

