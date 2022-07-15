Dear Quintero. Carmen Salinas remembers when she met the capo: “A very handsome man”

Carmen Salinas He uploaded a video to his channel Youtube, where he told the story of when he met the founder of the guadalajara cartel, Caro Quinterostated that their meeting was in a penitentiary center located north of the Mexico Citywhere the actor was also Pepe Magana.

The meeting between the two arose one day that Carmen went to visit the comedian who became known in “Cachun, Cachun, ra ra!” like the teacher Villafuertein the penitentiary center they told her that “El Jefe” wanted to eat with her to which Salinas, confused, said no, the insistence was so great that Carmen ended up accepting said invitation, what she did not expect is that Rafael Caro Quintero was the one who invited her to dinner.

“The boss wanted to eat with us, I didn’t know which boss but it was easy for me to go to listen to him and talk with him, when we arrived with the happy boss he was the same Caro Quintero , I met him there, a very handsome man… they had to tell me who he was because I had only seen him in the newspapers, they had caught him for many things. That day I had some seafood from Sinaloa for dinner, so rich and he treated me well, “he said.

Read also: “I’m not kidnapped, I’m in love”: The story of Sara Cosío, the woman who betrayed Rafael Caro Quintero

The actress of “Bellas de noche”, “La pulquería”, among other films, also commented that she was shocked by the medal that Quintero wore that day, since it shone and glittered a lot.

“He had a big and very pretty medal, studded with diamonds and in the middle an R of pure emeralds, an R for Rafael, he also had a buckle, a lady buckle, with his initials, an R and a Q for Rafael Quintero, pure diamonds big and beautiful,” he added.

The former producer of “Aventurera” confessed that the talk she had with Quintero was about “a favor”, where Caro asked her to intercede for her release with her “nephew”, the president of Mexico at the time, Carlos Salinas de Gortari since the capo thought they were family because of the coincidence of surnames, because Gortari’s father was called Raul Salinas Lozano and she Carmen Salinas Lozano.

Photo: Caro Quintero

The actress known for her performance in “My heart is yours” added that she had a very good relationship with the Salinas family and that they even called her “aunt”, for this reason Quintero thought they were a blood family.

In the end, the drug trafficker offered Carmen to pay the country’s internal and external debt if she talked to the former president to free him, he also offered to take care of her for the rest of his life, which he flatly refused and clarified that Salina de Gortari was not his relative.

Let us remember that it was in 1985 when the leader and founder of the Guadalajara cartel was arrested for the murder of Enrique Camarenaagent of the DEAin 2003 he was released.

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, options for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

cls