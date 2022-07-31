Dear Quintero. Considered a “hero” for creating jobs for the field: DFS

Rafael Caro Quinterofounder of Guadalajara Cartel and apprehended two weeks ago by the Secretariat of Marian (Semar), was considered a “hero” and had sympathy from the population because the so-called “Narco of Narcos” had not robbed the people as public officials in power did, this according to the Federal Security Directorate (DFS), intelligence agency of the Mexican State in the 1980s.

In an intelligence report dated April 19, 1985 -two weeks after he was arrested in Costa Rica-, under the title “RAFAEL CARO QUINTERO IS TAKEN AS A HERO IN THIS TOWN”, it is indicated that various people were interviewed from Chilpancingo, Guerrero, who assured that they supported the drug trafficker because he had created jobs for the peasants.

In the document included in the declassified file of the DFS, to which he had access THE UNIVERSALit was found that the population of Guerrero pointed out that if the government of then-president Miguel de la Madrid wanted to set a precedent for combating corruption, it should imprison corrupt officials and “not productive people who, although they committed a crime, should hold trials popular”.

The DFS report indicates that the population of that entity considered that the arrest of Caro Quintero was due to pressure exerted by the United States government because otherwise, it is indicated, Mexican politicians would have continued to enrich themselves at the expense of gifts from the drug dealer.

