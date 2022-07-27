Dear Quintero. Granted suspension against arrest warrant

A federal judge granted a provisional suspension to Rafael Caro Quintero, former leader of the Guadalajara cartel, who challenged the arrest warrant for extradition to the United States and the arrest warrant against him.

The precautionary measure has the effect that things remain in the state they are currently in. Abigail Ocampo Álvarez, First District Judge in Amparo Matters and Federal Trials in the State of Mexico, admitted the drug trafficker’s new amparo for processing.

The judge is the same one who assumed jurisdiction to hear the trial promoted by Caro Quintero so as not to be handed over to the United States without an extradition trial, a matter in which he obtained an outright suspension granted by a judge from the state of Jalisco.

Likewise, the judge also granted an outright suspension so that the complainant does not remain incommunicado in the Altiplano maximum security prison.

Now, in this new trial, Abigail Ocampo set for next August 1 the holding of the incidental hearing where she will define whether to grant the definitive suspension against the aforementioned arrest warrants for the purpose of extradition and re-arrest.

In addition, he sent an official letter to the Federal Institute of Public Defense (IFDP) so that within 24 hours a defender will be appointed, who must go to court to accept and protest the charge.

Francisco Reséndiz Neri, Judge of the Seventh District of Amparo in Criminal Matters in Jalisco, granted an outright suspension to the drug trafficker, which to this day prevents the federal government from deporting or expelling him from the country to be handed over to the United States without first facing an extradition trial.

The protection was promoted by Beatriz Angélica Caro Quintero, Rafael’s sister. the boss andHe lost an amparo trial against the extradition requested for the murder of Enrique kiki Camarena Salazar, agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The United States has been seeking to judge him for 37 years. The capo spent 28 years in prison in Mexico until he obtained an injunction in 2013 that allowed him to leave prison, a resolution that was revoked two years later and his re-arrest was ordered to finish serving his 40-year prison sentence, of which 12 years left.

