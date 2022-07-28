Dear Quintero. Isolated, with medical attention and sunbathing, so your days in the Altiplano

Isolated in a high security module, this is how the capo spends his days Rafael Caro Quinteroin the Altiplano maximum security prison, from where he fights his extradition to the United States with several amparo lawsuits.

Upon entering the prison of Almoloya de Juárez, State of Mexico, on the night of July 15, the so-called “Narco of Narcos”, was isolated according to the Covid-19 protocol for newly admitted inmates and was later transferred to the maximum security module, federal authorities reported.

Upon being examined by a doctor, Caro Quintero, detained in Sinaloa by the Navy, reported various chronic ailments, for which he is being treated and followed up to guarantee his right to health.

Like the rest of the inmates, Rafael Caro Quintero goes out to the patio every day to sunbathe; At the moment, according to the sources consulted, he has not had reintegration, sports or cultural activities, which he can choose and carry out like the rest of the prison population of the Altiplano prison.

He has received a visit from his defense attorney and his sister Elvia Marcela Caro Quintero, who has been on the lookout for the capo required by the United States government, for the murder of the DEA agent, Enrique “Kiki” Camarenain 1985.

Last Tuesday, a federal judge from the State of Mexico granted Rafael Caro Quintero an outright suspension so that he is not held incommunicado by the Altiplano prison authorities.

