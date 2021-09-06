Dear Rihanna, your new haircut marks a happy return of the pixie cut done for pretty

Photo credit: MEGA – Getty Images

Intercepted by the paparazzi after a dinner at the famous Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles, Rihanna she got photographed with a diva look and maxi sunglasses (despite the dark), showing off one gorgeous, very short and very gritty pixie cut. If you are a fan of the Barbados singer you will already know that the pixie cut is the cut that marked the beginning of Riri’s career, which has remained faithful to the look short hair for the first few years in the spotlight, then moving on to maxi lengths and various colors. The truth is that with her perfectly designed face, emerald green eyes and full mouth, Rihanna is the ideal interpreter of the pixie cut, super practical, super sexy, always in fashion. Species paired with messy mini faux bangs as in the case of Riri.

The Rihanna pixie cut under the magnifying glass

No, the pixie cut is not a cut for everyone. As often happens with short and very short hair looks, even the pixie cut has a tendency to completely bare the strengths and weaknesses of the face. According to the expert Sergio Carlucci, co-founder of Toni & Guy Italia “the value of the pixie cut lies in its being sensual and feminine, also letting a strong self-confidence leak out. “A sort of statement-cut, which is well suited to Rihanna’s strong personality.” The pixie cut maintains a soft touch and, above all, requires minimal maintenance: you just need a little wax in the styling phase to enhance the look. When to choose it? Recommended for those with a small face, with delicate features, it is less effective on elongated and very thin faces. Perfect if you have medium or thin hair, you can customize it with micro or maxi side bangs, with advice from your trusted hair stylist “.