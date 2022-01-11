Dear Tom Cruise, It was not you who restarted our industry at the time of Covid

Tom Cruise loves to be talked about.

From the crazy stunts, who saw him on the front line, to his strict attitude towards those who violated the anti-covid rules, which made him the protagonist of a rant, whose audio circulated on the net, right on the set of Mission Impossible 7. But above all it has been attributed several times, precisely through the blockbuster, whose processing has been troubled due to the spread of infections, the restart of the film industry in the era of the pandemic, thus managing to give work to thousands of people, “guaranteeing their families food on the table and money to pay college taxes to their children.” But now there is another Tom to deny it. Holland, the protagonist of Spider-Man.

“I know that Tom Cruise likes to say he has restarted the industry – said the actor in an interview with Digital Spy – but he forgot about this little movie called Uncharted, which we had been shooting for four months before him. I am really proud and I hope we will be lucky enough to be able to shoot another one ”.

For now still no reply from the interpreter of Ethan Hunt. Uncharted, in which Holland will play the role of a young Nathan Drake, is inspired by the homonymous video game saga created by Naugthy Dog and will arrive in cinemas on February 17, while for the seventh chapter of Mission Impossible we will have to wait until September 27, subject to further postponements. While awaiting the battle at the box office in the most delicate year ever for the big screen, the “first shot” has meanwhile been placed behind the scenes.