World

“Dear Veronese, for Christmas send me coupons for …

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

The message of the pontiff

The director of L'Arena, Massimo Mamoli, in a private meeting with the Pope in the Vatican. And Francesco's message to the Veronese

The director of L’Arena, Massimo Mamoli, in a private meeting with the Pope in the Vatican. And Francesco’s message to the Veronese

by Massimo Mamoli

«To the Veronese a fraternal wish for this Christmas. Thank you very much for your testimony during the time of the pandemic: it was the heroism of every day and every day. Thank you! I pray for you, please do it for me … and if someone does not pray or cannot pray .. send me good thoughts. Merry Christmas! Fraternally ». Pope francesco he wanted to address his “fraternal wishes for this Christmas” to all the Veronese. And at the same time give thanks for the testimony given “during the time of the pandemic”.

The Pope received us privately in his residence in the Vatican, at Casa Santa Marta. And he wanted to pay homage to us with a short but significant message on the occasion of the holidays, which we publish here. He told us that he prays for us and together he asked us to pray for him. And he underlined the importance of the heroism of “every day” that the Veronese community is also witnessing in this new test of the pandemic.

During the meeting the Pope has signed for us a copy of L’Arena dated 14 March 2013, the edition announcing his election to the throne of Peter which took place a few hours earlier. In addressing, through The Arena, to all the Veronese, the Pope read his message in a video that we publish today on our site.

Read also

The editorial – Francis and the secularism of good thoughts

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The condemnation of the former Danish immigration minister

2 weeks ago

Ironic camphor on Cingolani and the Punic wars: “He is a Communard, left-wing extremist. Draghi be careful “

4 weeks ago

Spain: another safe thanks to the hand gesture of social media – Europe

November 17, 2021

The six thirsty giraffes shaking the world

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button