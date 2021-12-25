“Dear Veronese, for Christmas send me coupons for …

by Massimo Mamoli

«To the Veronese a fraternal wish for this Christmas. Thank you very much for your testimony during the time of the pandemic: it was the heroism of every day and every day. Thank you! I pray for you, please do it for me … and if someone does not pray or cannot pray .. send me good thoughts. Merry Christmas! Fraternally ». Pope francesco he wanted to address his “fraternal wishes for this Christmas” to all the Veronese. And at the same time give thanks for the testimony given “during the time of the pandemic”.

The Pope received us privately in his residence in the Vatican, at Casa Santa Marta. And he wanted to pay homage to us with a short but significant message on the occasion of the holidays, which we publish here. He told us that he prays for us and together he asked us to pray for him. And he underlined the importance of the heroism of “every day” that the Veronese community is also witnessing in this new test of the pandemic.

During the meeting the Pope has signed for us a copy of L’Arena dated 14 March 2013, the edition announcing his election to the throne of Peter which took place a few hours earlier. In addressing, through The Arena, to all the Veronese, the Pope read his message in a video that we publish today on our site.