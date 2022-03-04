Dear: When it premieres, trailer and everything about the AppleTV + series

Dear… Spike, Oprah, Lin, Steve, Jane, Aly. In the middle of 2020, in a world immersed in frenetic uncertainty and constant skepticism, AppleTV+ brought home one of the most inspiring productions of the year. The hope that inspired documentary series with a narrative in the form of a letter and thanks to the personalities that have inspired us throughout our lives, it was so outstanding that the apple company returns with a second season to continue filling us with hope and spreading the illusion of continuing to achieve and share successes.

From thanks to Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Lin-Manuel Miranda and seven other memorable characters in history, we now turn to Viola Davis, Malala, Billy Porter and 6 other stories to which, as a society, we are grateful for the impact and deep legacy they have left. ‘We never know what the impact of our actions will be… and then you read a letter like this,’ he says jane fonda in one of the documentaries to watch at home full of inspiration and strength to achieve, share and unite.

When does the second season of Dear… premiere?

Although the first season came at a strange time, in the midst of probably the period with the greatest uncertainty on a collective level, the hope projected by these 10 chapters in the form of gratitude and strength to continue; They mark as a resounding must see this second season. His premiere on March 4 turns it into that exclusive marathon to recharge us with energy, strength and enthusiasm to achieve any dream.

Who stars in the second season of Dear…?

billy porter

The American actor and singer, recently known for the award-winning Pose, is part of the cast of characters in the series. Porter is the first openly gay African-American actor to be nominated for and win an Emmy, which is why he is a source of inspiration to millions of people, with his dress statement and public statements to break stereotypes and inspire change.

Malala

The education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014 is the youngest person to be accredited with this distinction at 17 years old. The constant actions of the Pakistani in search of social change have marked her as one of her personalities to follow and she has been the source of inspiration for millions of young people around the world to seek and be a voice for change.

Laird Hamilton

The American surfer is globally recognized for being the best ‘big wave’ surfer, as well as being one of the most revolutionary disruptive figures for the sport. Issue that has inspired millions of people globally to challenge the limits of nature and achieve their dreams.

jane fonda

The activism of the award-winning actress is undeniable. From her adolescence, Jane Fonda challenged the system and made a clear statement to seek a paradigm shift in society. She generating an unthinkable impact on people who, following her example, seek to be heard.

viola davids

The Oscar winner has been the vision of African-Americans on screen for years. Her constant criticism against her because of her race and her gender was muted by herself based on her talent and social reputation. What has generated that millions see her as a role model.

sandra oh

The Asian community in the United States has seen in Sandra Oh that successful personality that has broken paradigms in the entertainment industry. The representation, inclusion and activism of the actress has made thousands of Asian people in the North American country stick to her roots and seek non-discrimination.

Andre Leon Talley

The journalist and editor of Vogue was one of the most important personalities to defend African-American causes in fashion shows. Using the figure of him as one of the most distinguished fashion editors to raise his voice in the industry.

Ava DuVernay

Her award for Best Direction at the Sundance Film Festival marked her as the first African-American woman to obtain said award. Her participation in productions like When They See Us or Selma; they have served as a perspective to, from a historical context, mark a paradigm shift in African-American society. She too, she is the first African-American director to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Sport has served as visibility for millions of people for years. The basketball player, mainly linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, has been a benchmark for the Islamic and African-American communities in the United States and has left a memorable legacy both on and off the courts.

Where can you see the second season of Dear…?

Dear… It is an original Apple production. Therefore, the production that is already marked as one of the most interesting documentary series of March, will be seen on the streaming platform of the apple company, appletv+.

The trailer for the second season of Dear…

‘You can have profound ripple effects,’ is heard saying to sandra ohin the first preview of the second season of Dear… one that shows us the most human side and the impact of our favorite celebrities in the world, but also in our lives.