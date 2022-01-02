dear zero bill for many pathologies

Unfortunately, the rise in bills is a bitter reality that all Italians have to deal with.

By now the data are clear and there is talk of an increase of about 50% on utilities. But the associations in defense of consumers are not there and calculate a sting of € 1200 in 2022 for each family unit. Too much also because the government’s intervention was judged insufficient by too many. The Draghi government has made an upstream intervention as a result of the super bills we are going to pay are the result of the real price of the bill minus the government intervention. But the action of the Draghi government is considered insufficient by too many. In fact, it has reduced the increase, but the resulting increases remain truly unsustainable for too many families. However, the Government has also thought of special bonuses for those who find themselves in conditions of economic fragility, but also of health.

An electrical health bonus

Families with an income of less than € 8,000 or less than € 20,000 if they have at least four children, will be able to benefit from the electricity bonus which eliminates the price increases. But in parallel there is a health-focused electrical bonus. Let’s see how this health-related electrical bonus works. It goes to help all those who have a health problem that requires the use of life-saving machinery. The request can be made through a CAF and you need an identity card, a tax code, an ASL document certifying the applicant’s pathology and form B which can be downloaded from the ARERA website.

The Ministry of Health has already published the list, which can be found on its website, of all the machines that give the right to this particular bonus.

If you need one of these machines, you can apply.