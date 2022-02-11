Dearest shopping, everything increases at the supermarket: “VAT cut”

Prices go up. Increase everything from vegetables to pasta. Filling the shopping cart at the supermarket makes your wallet empty, more and more. Inflation is galloping and food prices are skyrocketing. The cost of living starts to rise again. The prices of agro-industrial raw materials are rising, and volatility is expected for the whole of 2022 with prices above average. The expensive energy has given the final blow to the logistics.

From the world of large-scale distribution, precise requests are received from the executive: “I ask the Government for a significant VAT cut for a period of time that reaches the end of 2022 or until the prices of energy and the main raw materials and food return. and not, at the levels of a year ago – says al Sole 24 Ore Marco Bordoli, CEO of Crai since 2009 – It is also necessary to set up a technical table between industry, modern distribution and the Government to identify the product categories to be involved and the methods of applying the VAT reduction “.

“This – continues Bordoli – seems to be the only way to try to safeguard the purchasing power of families, the economic equilibrium of industry and trade, in particular for the SMEs most closely linked to the territory”.

Rising inflation and rising gas and electricity bills are gigantic problems. Supermarket chains obviously would like to pass on only a small part of the increases to consumers, but the energy prices are passed on to the points of sale, as well as those of the value chain. The blanket is short. The 20 percent increase in trucking costs doesn’t help either. Another hypothesis is therefore “the tax exemption of the costs of the logistics used along the entire chain of production and distribution of basic necessities”, argues Bordoli. Difficult times are forecasting, both for consumers and for large-scale retail chains.

Faced with a shopping bag that becomes increasingly heavy, consumers react by varying consumption and preferring to buy more and more basic necessities on which large-scale distribution has narrow margins.

Because the price of vegetables is exploding