death a few days away

By the 1990s they had become famous for having subjected their bodies to dramatic cosmetic surgery, turning their faces into grotesque and utterly disproportionate masks. Now the Bogdanoff twins, Igor and Grichka, died of Covid-19.

The famous twins, sons of a Russian painter, very famous in France for having taken part as presenters in a series of television programsi, died just after within days of each other after contracting the virus.

They were 72 years old and the first to die was Grichka on December 28th, after being admitted to intensive care due to Covid. Followed by his brother Igor, just six days away.

To communicate it was the family of the famous presenter, much loved in France: “In peace and love, surrounded by his children and family, Igor Bogdanoff left for the light on January 3, 2022“.

The twins were not vaccinated against Covid-19 and indeed they were convinced no-vax. Recently the Bogdanoff twins had been associated with conspiracy theories that had surfaced on the Internet.

According to some the twins they had had contact with aliens and possessed psychokinetic powers. In the 2000s, however, some of their scientific articles had been contested by the academic community, despite their degree in physics and mathematics.

From the battle with the scientific community to the suspicions of plastic surgery

The two famous twins came accused of spreading false theories about what would happen before the Big Bang, the case became so famous that during that period there was even talk of a ‘Affaire Bogdanoff‘.

In the years shortly before the battle with the scientific community, the brothers had a evident change of facial features, so much so as to suspect that resorted to plastic surgery. The two though they have always denied such rumors.

According to some the twins they were suffering from acromegaly, but even then they are not no evidence has ever been found that could attest to this theory.