Death cross close to bitcoin, that’s what it indicates. Meanwhile, Goldman is putting his hand to estimates on Fed hikes

The bitcoin chart does not bode well, down by about 40% from the all-time highs of last November 10 in the $ 69,000 area. On the road to the world’s largest cryptocurrency, a bearish indicator known as “death cross” appears again, that is, the crossing of death, a technical figure that takes shape in cases of substantial and fairly long-lasting declines.

The threateningly named chart pattern looks set to be confirmed this week amid growing concerns of a more aggressive Federal Reserve fighting inflation. Today even Goldman Sachs experts revised their forecasts for 2022 indicating four rate hikes. Goldman also expects the US central bank to resize its balance sheet starting in July.

What is “death cross”

The so-called death cross occurs when the 50-day moving average cuts down the 200-day one. A phenomenon that in technical analysis is seen as a forerunner of important downward accelerations.

However, the track record of this technical indicator is not so unique. According to research by Kraken, many of the previous death crosses involving bitcoin, including those seen in 2014 and 2018, coincided with a sell-off in the following days which confirmed a bear market. On the other hand, in June 2021, at the end of March 2020 and October 2019 the death crossing was a false signal that marked important lows in prices. In particular, that of mid-June 2021 resulted in a new upward race that brought bitcoin prices to the absolute highs of November.

Bitcoin and inflation node

Fears of an aggressive Fed gripped the bitcoin market towards the end of last quarter after the central bank shifted its focus on controlling inflation from maximum occupancy. In December, the Fed announced at least three rate hikes by the end of 2022 and the end of the asset purchase program by March.

Pending data on US CPI growth in December (scheduled for Wednesday), Goldman Sachs experts today revised their forecasts about the number of times the Federal Reserve will raise rates, indicating four hikes in 2022. The rapid progress in the US labor market and the hawkish signals coming from the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee of December 14-15 suggest a more rapid normalization “, asserts Goldman Sachs which has now added to the more anticipated increases in March, June and September. a 4th increase in the cost of money in December. Regarding the December non-farm payrolls US (+ 199 thousand), analysts expect an upward revision of the figure as happened for almost all the monthly data in 2021. On the other hand, the increase in wages also indicates a growing scarcity of labor coupled with very strong demand.

On the evolution of the pandemic, the US business house points out that the omicron variant is proving to be more transmissible but also less serious. Both confirmed cases and hospitalizations are now on the decline not only in South Africa but also in London, the first Northern Hemisphere country to see an omicron outbreak. “If this model holds up elsewhere, the economic impact should be largely behind us at the end of the first quarter, at least in advanced economies,” Goldman predicts.