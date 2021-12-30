Death Hugo Maradona, Ceci: “He was in the shower, his wife heard the water turned off”

The death of Hugo Maradona at just 52 he left the world of football and his family in awe. Diego’s former manager and entrepreneur Stefano Ceci, known for his commercial activity linked to the pibe de oro, in an interview with the daily Clarín he revealed what Hugo’s Neapolitan wife, Paola Morra, told him. “He told me that Hugo was taking a shower to go to the hospital and, suddenly, he heard him turn off the water, but then there was no more noise. Paola started calling him and when she found him he was already collapsed “.

Yesterday, the same Ceci, in the morning, had revealed: “I had included it in Diego’s brand that we were starting to tell some anecdotes on Maradona’s social page. I also proposed to him to write a book about his brother, because no one like him could tell about the familiar Maradona. Then I had also involved him to keep him active, since he was already not well on the day of the inauguration of the statue at the Naples stadium. No problem with either sister or brother Lalo. The only problems he had were with Diego’s children. All the money’s fault. “