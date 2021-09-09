Death makes you beautiful: plot, cast and curiosities about the film with Meryl Streep







The Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis during his career he has made films of various genres, from science fiction Back to the Future to the dramatic Forrest Gump, from horror The hidden truths to the biographer The Walk. One of his most bizarre and still most popular titles today is also Death makes you beautiful, directed by him in 1992 and written by Martin Donovan And David Koepp. The film is particularly remembered for its grotesque plot, which mixes comedy and fantasy, but also for its stunning special effects, which were later awarded with an Oscar.

The film presented itself as technologically complex to make and represented a major advance in the use of computer-generated effects, under the pioneering direction of Industrial Light and Magic. For example, it was the first film where a computer-generated skin texture was used. Despite the large presence of special effects and the involvement of famous Hollywood performers, Death makes you beautiful managed to have a small budget of only 55 million dollars. The global collection of 150 therefore led the film to establish itself as a good success, with characters and scenes that are still iconic today.







Over the years the film has gained cult status, as well as a significant number of fans, especially within the LGBT community. It is therefore an unmissable film, surprising from many points of view and always funny in its madness. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Death makes you beautiful: the plot of the film

The story of Death makes you beautiful see Helen Sharp, ambitious aspiring writer, distraught by her boyfriend’s betrayal Ernest Melville with the seductive actress Madeline Ashton, Helen’s former classmate. Twenty years later, Helen seems to have finally overcome her traumas, healing herself and becoming the writer she wanted to be. On the contrary, rival Madeline has lost all her beauty and popularity, now experiencing a marriage crisis with Ernest. For fear that her husband may decide to leave her to return with Helen, Madeline decides to turn to a mysterious clinic where the charming Lisle it makes it acquire a long life elysis. From that moment on, the life of her, Helen and poor Ernest will become full of unexpected events.

Death makes you beautiful: the cast of the film

The Oscar-winning actress plays the role of writer Helen Sharp Goldie Hawn, while the role of Madeline Ashton is played by the three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep. Both said they found the characters so original that they couldn’t miss the chance to bring them to life. Streep, however, also said that she found the experience of having to deal with the many special effects in the film frustrating, to the point that she no longer wanted to take part in a similar film. During the filming there was also an unpleasant incident when during the fight scene between the two women Streep actually injured her colleague in the face.

The actor finds himself in the role of Ernest Menville Bruce Willis, which he replaced Kevin Kline after he asked for too high a fee. The Italian actress Isabella Rosselliniinstead, he plays the mysterious Isle. Since a nude scene was planned for this character, Rossellini requested a stunt double, not wanting to act without clothes. In total, the actress, despite being indicated as one of the primary performers of the film, appears only for 12 minutes in total within the film. In the role of one of the doctors present throughout the story, there is also the famous Oscar-winning director Sydney Pollack, which appears with an uncredited cameo.

Death makes you beautiful: the alternate ending of the film

Originally the film had a different ending than the official one today. In this, after escaping from Lisle’s house, Ernest found refuge in the bar where he worked Toni, a girl he had befriended played by Tracey Ullman. With her the man was able to fake her death and run away. Twenty-seven years later, in Europe, Madeline and Helen, now reduced to grotesque mannequins, are on a journey to escape the boredom of that “forced life”. By chance they come across an elderly couple holding hands on a bench, and they make fun of it. The two elders then turn out to be Ernest and Toni.

This final, however, was cut and replaced after a first test screening had resulted in negative opinions. In general, it was considered too cheesy and not in line with the rest of the film. For this reason the character of Toni was entirely removed, leading to entirely rewrite the fate of the character of Enerst. The original script, containing this ending, as well as the footage made of it, are now available online and for fans it is particularly interesting material, especially to be able to watch the film with other eyes.

Death makes you beautiful: the trailer and where to see the full movie in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Death makes you beautiful it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Google Play, Apple iTunes and Amazon Prime Video and Now. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of venersay 3 September at 21:00 On the canal Iris.

