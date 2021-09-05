Death makes you beautiful, the film with Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn made Jurassic Park possible: here’s why

Death Becomes Her is a film directed by Robert Zemeckis, starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, which made it possible to make films like Jurassic Park.

Death makes you beautiful is one of the most criminally underrated films of Meryl Streep And Goldie Hawn. The film, which later made it possible to make films such as Jurassic Park, was released in 1992 and has since become a true cult film.

Goldie Hawn in Death Makes You Beautiful

The black comedy, which also features Bruce Willis, was groundbreaking mainly thanks to its special effects, which earned the film the 1993 Best Special Effects Oscar. Without them, classics like Jurassic Park and virtually any other modern film that uses the CGI would not exist today.

The director, Robert Zemeckis, intended to achieve a great goal with this film: to modify human skin with CGI for the first time in history. When the film was released in 1992, CGI had only been used to animate lifeless objects or machines, as in Terminator. The use of computer graphics on people was something unheard of.

The film’s visual effects art director Doug Chiang explained how groundbreaking the film’s CGI was in a 2017 interview: “Before Death Becomes Her, I had worked on Terminator 2, only on synthetic, metal, very robotic things. Computer graphics at that time could work very well on hard surfaces but we knew that Zemeckis wanted to play with the human body, distorting the proportions, for example breaking Meryl Streep’s neck and other crazy things.. “