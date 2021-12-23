Death makes you beautiful when Meryl Streep scarred Goldie Hawn

Death makes you beautiful is the film with Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn that will air tonight at 11.27 on Rete 4. Directed by Robert Zemeckis in 1992, Death makes you beautiful it won the Academy Award for Best Special Effects and also earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Musical or Comedy Movie. Despite these successes and generally positive criticism, the film also became famous for an incident that took place on the set.

Death makes you beautiful, the plot

Helen Sharp (Goldie Hawn) dreams of becoming a successful writer and, while trying to fulfill her aspiration, has a seemingly happy life. Everything collapses, however, when she discovers that her boyfriend Ernest (Bruce Willis) has a secret relationship with Madeline Ashton (Meryl Streep), a beautiful girl who had been Helen’s schoolmate. The latter seems unable to react to the discovery: moreover, Ernest breaks the engagement almost without scruples, with the sole purpose of marrying Madeline. Helen’s pain drives her to an asylum, but nothing seems to console her broken heart. Twenty years after these events, Helen came out of depression, put the pieces of her life back together and transformed into a woman full of charm who has also managed to become an established writer. On the contrary, Madeline has lost that beauty that had made Ernest capitulate and the continuous failures in the workplace have soured her character and ruined the relationship with Ernest, with whom she is going through a marriage crisis. When Madeline discovers that Helen is still beautiful and has been successful in life she decides to turn to a mysterious clinic where an equally mysterious woman (Isabella Rossellini) sells her an elixir of life that will not only give her immortality, but also beauty. When Ernest kills Madeline – in the midst of an argument – he cannot imagine that the woman drank an elixir that made her immortal. Nor can he imagine that Helen herself used the same elixir and that the two women are ready to ally against the man who broke both hearts.

The accident between Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn

Despite being a film that has become a cult of the seventh art, Death makes you beautiful it was not a very positive experience for the two leading actresses. As the British edition of Meter, Meryl Streep hated the shooting of the film, above all because they were somehow “submissive” to the visual effects that the plot required to restore the immortality of the two protagonists. Meryl Streep would have called the shoot “boring” and said it gave her a feeling “like being at the dentist”. Furthermore, as the website of theInternet Movie Data Base, Meryl Streep said that Death makes you beautiful it would be his first and last role in a film with such a present use of visual effects. But both Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn had a negative experience due to a specific scene in the film. In Death makes you beautiful, in fact, there is a scene in which the characters of Madeline and Helen clash face to face, starting a real hand-to-hand combat. While filming this specific scene Meryl Streep accidentally hit Goldie Hawn in the face with a shovel. Goldie Hawn was not only injured, but also scarred for life.