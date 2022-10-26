Murder : Death of a great rap artist: Eminem and Drake salute his memory

Canadian Pat Stay, battle pro, died on Sunday September 4 at the age of 36.

Pat Stay was stabbed on the Halifax waterfront. WireImage

Rapper Pat Stay died following a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada on Sunday September 4. He was 36 years old. The battle pro, real name Patrick Wayne Stay, was taken to hospital before succumbing to his injuries. His death was ruled a murder by the police, an investigation is ongoing.

On Twitter, Eminem paid tribute to him on Monday. “Hip-hop has lost one of the greatest battlers of all time… RIP @patstay… KINGS NEVER DIE!” he wrote.

Drake also paid tribute to the memory of his fellow Canadian. “RIP to the Sucka Free Boss… One of my favorite rappers. #HouseofColors #Drake #PatStay #RIPPatStay”, can we read in his Instagram Stories.

Father of two young children

Friends of Pat Stay have launched a GoFundMe page for her funeral and for her two young children.

“We are setting up this fund to help raise money for our deceased brother’s family. He was taken from the world far too soon and many will be devastated forever. Pat Stay was an honorable man on his way to a bright future, they wrote on the website. Our hearts ache for his family and friends at this time, so we hope to ease some of the pain by ensuring his family is supported through this process.”

