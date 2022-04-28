Death of Debanhi Escobar: Last videos of Debanhi Escobar alive show that he ran through the hotel | News Univision Latin America

At a press conference this Wednesday, the Nuevo León State Prosecutor’s Office and other authorities related to the Debanhi Escobar case announced new revelations of the autopsy performed on his body, as well as new videos of what could have been the young woman’s last moments alive, on the road and inside the hotel where she was found dead.
His case has shocked Mexico and although it has been treated as a femicide among public opinion, the Prosecutor’s Office also continues to consider the line of investigation that points to an accident.
Debanhi’s father, Mario Escobar, participated in the press conference, who in the previous days criticized the work of the Prosecutor’s Office so far, alleging important omissions in the investigation. Escobar said that he and his family now felt “calm” about the response authorities were currently giving.
Revelations of the autopsy to Debanhi Escobar
- The body had no water in the lungs: the cistern had 90 centimeters of water and it is believed that the young woman managed to stand inside it. One of the hypotheses indicates that she submerged in the water after she was dead.
- The official reiterated that Debanhi Escobar had a “deep skull contusion” and explained that, according to the forensic studies, the young woman She had been deceased between 5 days and two weeks. But minutes later, Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero Gutiérrez, Attorney General of Justice, clarified that this It is one of the “many hypotheses that should be closed with scientific evidence”.
“Let the one who has to fall fall”: Debanhi Escobar’s parents call for justice during a tribute to their daughter
“We have not concluded, we have to put together the puzzle with what we have and what is obtained,” said the prosecutor.
The girl’s father, for his part, said he had ordered an independent autopsy to be carried out on the body, the results of which are awaited.
Videos show Debanhi Escobar walking and running
Although the images are not very clear, at 4:29 am local time, Debanhi Escobar is observed walking on the so-called “highway of death” until then it crosses to the other side and approaches the main entrance of the Alcosa transport company.
There the young woman is captured by local cameras. According to officials, the camera covers the two glass doors of the decommissioned restaurant, one facing the garden and one facing the road.
The young woman is also captured by another camera that is located in the toll booth of the motel. She this time she is seen running through the courtyard of the facilities, although no one is seen chasing her. The Prosecutor’s Office did not clarify why the young woman could be running.
Later reappears in the restaurant chamber, this time through the door leading to the garden, so the prosecutors assume that the young woman went around the premises. Finally, around 4:35 am, Debanhi Escobar went “to the area of the cisterns,” where her body was found.
The prosecutor insisted that the images be shown, with the permission of the family, so that the public can see that there is no other person following the young woman.
in the videos still it has not been possible to find any image of the exact moment in which she falls into the cistern. They do not have that recording, declared Griselda Núñez, a prosecutor specializing in femicides in Nuevo León and the new person in charge of the case.
The authorities pointed out that the fact that the case is being handled by the femicide unit is part of the procedure in Mexico, since every time the death of a woman is registered, it is investigated as a femicide, until the contrary is specified.
Two state dismissals for the Debanhi Escobar case
Prosecutor Guerrero also announced at the conference the dismissal of two officials for “omissions and errors” in the case of the disappearance and death of Debanhi Escobar.
The people fired were the prosecutor in charge of cases of disappearance of persons, Rodolfo Salinas, and the person in charge of kidnappings, Javier Caballero.
“It began on Monday with an administrative procedure of responsibility for all the people who participated in the process of searching and investigating the case” and “the decision was made in a very energetic way,” Guerrero said.
He added that the administrative procedure is still open and it is not ruled out that other officials who have made mistakes may be sanctioned.