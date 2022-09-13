Death of Elizabeth II could affect ties in the United Kingdom

Queen Elizabeth II has been compared to the invisible glue that held Britain together. Some believe that the reign of Charles III will see those ties loosened, giving further impetus to Scotland’s quest for independence.

But the fact that the queen passed away last week at Balmoral Castle, in her beloved Scottish Highlands, has thrust Scotland into the spotlight amid commemorations followed around the world in the first days after the death. death of the monarch This has served as a reminder of the queen’s deep ties to Scotland and could be a boost for the union.

Scottish historian Tom Devine said that by “extraordinary serendipity” the queen died in Scotland and “it was possible for the world to appreciate the relationship between the queen and this country”.

“It was a fitting end to a life of service and a life of care for the four nations, not just one nation, of the UK,” he said.

In a moving show of respect, thousands of people lined the 280-kilometre (175-mile) route from Balmoral to the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, as the queen’s coffin moved forward in a slow procession. On Monday, the queen’s remains were carried in a funeral procession down Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where thousands more came to bid her farewell on Monday.

The queen had a deep bond with Scotland. As well as spending her summers at Balmoral, her mother, the late Queen Mother, was Scottish, and as a child, Elizabeth grew up playing at her grandparents’ residence, Glamis Castle, in central Scotland.

So far there have only been small protests by anti-monarchist demonstrators. A woman was arrested in Edinburgh on Sunday for disturbing the public order after displaying a profane sign calling for the monarchy’s acquittal.

King Charles III was quick to stress that he will be a monarch for the whole of the United Kingdom, and in his first days on the throne he will embark on a tour of the entire country. He was in Scotland on Monday for his mother’s funeral procession and memorial service, after which he plans to visit Northern Ireland and Wales later in the week, where he will attend other memorial services in Belfast and Cardiff.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are part of the United Kingdom, but have different histories and complex ties to England, which dominates the United Kingdom in both population and politics.

Some Welsh nationalists objected that the title of Prince of Wales was recently conferred on Prince William, a title given to the first in line to the British throne after the English conquest of Wales in the 14th century.

The status of the monarchy has always been fragile in Northern Ireland, where there are two main communities: Unionists, who see themselves as British, and Nationalists, who see themselves as Irish. This separation fueled the decades of violence of the Northern Ireland Conflict, known in English as The Troubles, and continues to be a great divide. But in a sign of how far Northern Ireland has come on its path to peace, representatives of the IRA-linked Sinn Fein party will attend the queen’s memorial events in Belfast. .

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill praised “the significant contribution that Queen Elizabeth made to the advancement of peace and reconciliation between the different traditions on our island, and between Ireland and Great Britain during the years of the process of peace”.

Scotland and England have been ruled by the same monarch since 1603, and were formally unified in 1707. Scotland has different educational and legal systems, since 1999 it has also had its own Parliament.

The relationship between Britain’s Conservative government in London and Scotland’s pro-independence administration in Edinburgh is strained.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who left office last week, was unpopular in Scotland, where most opposed his flagship Brexit project. Johnson spearheaded Britain’s exit from the European Union following a 2016 referendum in which the country as a whole supported leaving, although Scotland voted to remain in the bloc.

Devine said the Johnson government had shown “a reduction in its respect for Scotland as a historic nation”.

“That disrespectful attitude has rankled the Scottish electorate considerably in recent years,” he said. “But there is still a strong sense that the monarchy, especially in the person of the queen, retains that respect.”

In 2014, Scotland held a referendum to remain part of the United Kingdom. Voters rejected independence 55% to 45% in what was billed as a once-in-a-generation decision. The Scottish National Party government in Edinburgh is promoting a new independence referendum, arguing that Brexit has radically changed the political and economic landscape.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has promised to hold that vote in October 2023. But the new British minister, Liz Truss, like Johnson, says her government will not agree and without her approval, the referendum would not be binding.

In the midst of this political impasse, Sturgeon appealed to the court for the power to call a referendum of his own. The UK High Court will start hearing the case next month.

As monarch, Carlos must remain politically neutral. His mother caused a stir in 2014 when she said Scots should think “very carefully” before voting, a statement seen by many as anti-independence.

But even after that comment, the queen remained widely respected by people on both sides of Scottish independence. Sturgeon praised Elizabeth on Monday as “the queen of Scots” and “the great constant, the anchor of our nation.”

Pauline Maclaran, an expert on royal culture at London’s Royal Holloway University, said “it remains to be seen whether Charles can command the same loyalty” as his mother.

“There will be a honeymoon period for Carlos, I think, in which everyone, out of respect but also out of their own feelings, will dispense with their regular demands for independence,” he said.

But specialist Maclaran added that this period will not last.

“I think (calls for Scottish independence) will come back. And I think the whole question will be how much can Carlos build his ties with them? What ties does he have? That will be one of the tests of him, no doubt,” he said.