Death of Gabby Petito: his family claims 50 million dollars from the police

On August 27, 2021, Gabby Petito was reported missing after a road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. His lifeless body was found just under a month later in Wyoming. Brian Laundrie was later found dead in October 2021 and, in a newly published letter, Laundrie confirmed he killed Gabby…at her request. According to him, the young woman was hurt and would have asked him to put an end to her suffering. “I thought it was merciful and it was what she wanted but I see all the mistakes I made. I was panicked. I was shocked. But the moment I decided to take her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.” he wrote.

The case caused a lot of talk in the United States but also around the world. Since the macabre discovery of Gabby’s body, his family has filed a complaint against Brian Laundrie’s parents, whom they accuse of having protected their son. According to this complaint, the man’s parents allowed him to flee from the police. But that’s not the only legal action they’ve taken.

Why Gabby Petito’s parents are filing a complaint against the police

As revealed People, the parents of Gabby Petito have this time decided to file a complaint against the police of the city of Moab City in Utah. Why ? On August 12, 2021, a few days before the disappearance, Gabby and Brian had been checked by the police. As surveillance footage shows, the influencer was in tears and hurt her cheek but defended her boyfriend. The parents of the young woman claim that Gabby would still be alive if the police had intervened and had recognized the signs of domestic violence of which she was a victim.

Results ? Gabby Petito’s family is claiming a fortune from the city police: no less than 50 million dollars! Following the release of the footage, an internal investigation was conducted by the city of Moab and it was acknowledged that officers made a “unintentional error“. The city has not yet reacted to this lawsuit which could cost it dearly.