Death of Mac Miller: a dealer who supplied counterfeit drugs 50 times stronger than heroin to the rapper imprisoned for 11 years | News from around the world – News 24

A drug dealer who supplied counterfeit oxycodone that led to the death of rapper Mac Miller has been sentenced to almost 11 years in prison.

Ryan Reavis, 38, is one of three men charged in Miller’s death in the Studio City area of ​​Los Angeles.

He pleaded guilty in November to one count of fentanyl distribution.

His lawyer described him as a “runner” and claimed he didn’t know the pills contained fentanyl, an opioid 50 times stronger than heroin.

Picture:
Ryan Reavis has been accused of delivering the pills to Cameron Pettit. Photo: Lake Havasu City Police Department

Prosecutors say he was to act under the direction of another manStephen Andrew Walter when he delivered the pills to Cameron James Pettit, who then allegedly sold them to Miller, prosecutors said.

Mr Miller, whose legal name was Malcolm James McCormick, was found dead at his home on September 7, 2018.

Mr Miller died of ‘mixed drug toxicity’ which included cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office said.

He had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, but had never overdosed before.

Reavis was sentenced to 131 months – or 10 years and 11 months – in prison. He will also be on probation for three years.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the One Love Manchester benefit concert at Old Trafford on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England
Picture:
Mr. Miller was in a two-year relationship with Ariana Grande

Mr Miller was in a two-year relationship with Ariana Grande which ended earlier in 2018.

He had spoken of his struggles with depression and drug addiction in his music.

