Death of Mac Miller at 26: rebound four years after his tragic end, his mother collapses at trial

Nearly four years after the death of rapper Mac Miller, who died of an overdose, one of his dealers was sentenced to ten years and eleven months in prison on Monday April 18.

A condemnation to try to mourn. This Monday, April 18, one of dealers ofmac miller been sentenced to ten years and eleven months in prison. Ryan Michael Reavis, 39, was found guilty for his involvement in the death of the American rapperwho tragically passed away in September 2018 when he was just 26 years old.

Mac Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, is said to have died after having snorted counterfeit oxycodone pills. Pills that actually contained fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. Some court documents proved that Ryan Michael Reavis had agreed to sell these oxycodone pills, unaware that they were counterfeitcocaine and Xanax.

“The hole in my heart will always be there”

During the trial, the mother of the former companion of Ariana Grande wanted to speak to express her deep sadness. “My life became dark the moment Malcolm left this world. Malcolm was my life, more than a son. We had a deep, special and irreplaceable bond. We talked almost every day about everything – his life, his projects, his music, his dreams […] He would never knowingly take a fentanyl pill, never. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there”she said.

For his part, Ryan Michael Reavis also wanted to make a statement to express his remorse. “Someone died, and a family will never get their son back. My family would be broken if it was me. They would never be okay again, they would never really recover. I think about it all the time. And I know that whatever happens today, I’m the lucky one because my family is here, I’m here and I’ll be with them again. I feel terrible. It is not me. My view of things has changed. My heart has changed”said the dealer.

Loading-widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news for free