DEATH OF MEME CRYPTOCURRENCIES! Shiba and Dogecoin are among them… SHIB DOGE

photo freepik.com

There is no doubt that an investment in cryptocurrencies could give us great profits and even change our lives. It is enough to look at the total combined market capitalization to see the large sums of money involved in cryptocurrencies. The top 20 cryptocurrencies have a market capitalization of at least $8 billion each, and almost every single one of these coins has risen tremendously over the past year.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

Meme coins are famous, infamous, highly mocking, and highly volatile. The biggest meme coins, notably Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Dogelon Mars, and Floki Inu, are well known throughout the cryptosphere. Investors are always on the lookout for the next successful cryptocurrency project. Shiba Inu in particular is the second largest meme coin and the fourteenth largest cryptocurrency overall. Shiba was the most successful cryptocurrency in 2021 when it stood out for the price increase. Having started last year at $0.000000000119, exploding by 74,000,000% to reach its current all-time high of $0.00008845.

But what does 2022 hold for the Shiba Inu? Some pundits have suggested that the meme coin ‘fad’ is coming to an end and they may never get back to where they were. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain in the top 15 cryptocurrencies and have recently threatened the top 10 at times. The call of the death of meme coins may be premature, but recent prices have been on a steady downward trend since the turn of the year. Shiba is down 40% since the beginning of January, but as is the case with meme coins, the occasional surge in price has kept investors coming back for more.